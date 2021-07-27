Watch
NewsLocal NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Palm Beach Health Network hospitals change visitation policy due to COVID-19 pandemic

Only one visitor allowed per patient at six Palm Beach County hospitals
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
West Boca Medical Center, June 15, 2020.
West Boca Medical Center, June 15, 2020
Posted at 12:17 PM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 12:17:07-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach Health Network hospitals are changing their policy for visitors due to the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in South Florida.

A company spokesman said that until further notice, only one visitor is allowed for patients who are admitted to the following hospitals:

  • St. Mary’s Medical Center
  • Palm Beach Children’s Hospital
  • Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
  • Delray Medical Center
  • West Boca Medical Center
  • Good Samaritan Medical Center

This impacts patients who are admitted to the emergency room, surgical and direct admissions, OB/maternity patients, and children.

All visitors must wear face masks, practice social distancing, sanitize their hands, and stay in the patient's room at all times.

Visitors won't be allowed in the hospital if they have any symptoms of COVID-19, don't pass the screening process, are asymptomatic but have been exposed to COVID-19 in the last 10 days, and don't adhere to masking and social distancing rules.

Concerns are growing among doctors because of the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday is expected to recommend that people who are fully vaccinated wear masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.

For more information about the visitation policy at Palm Beach Health Network hospitals, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tokyo Olympics Medal Count as of late July 26, 2021