Number of COVID patients in US hospitals reaches record low

Olivier Matthys/AP
A medic from the Belgian military checks on a patient who is recovering from COVID-19 at the Andre Vesale hospital in Charleroi, Belgium on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Belgian military from the 14th medical battalion, 3rd Medical Intervention Unit and the Defense Medical Competence center are currently deployed in the hospital to care for patients recovering from COVID-19 in an effort to take some pressure off of the medical staff. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)
Posted at 4:41 PM, Apr 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-01 16:41:11-04

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — COVID-19 hospitalization numbers have plunged to their lowest levels since the early days of the pandemic, offering a much needed break to health care workers and patients alike following the omicron surge.

The number of patients hospitalized with the coronavirus has fallen more than 90% in more than two months, and some hospitals are going days without a single COVID-19 patient in the ICU for the first time since early 2020.

The freed up beds are expected to help U.S. hospitals retain exhausted staff, treat non-COVID-19 patients more quickly and cut down on inflated costs.

More family members can visit loved ones. And doctors hope to see a correction to the slide in pediatric visits, yearly checkups and cancer screenings.

