Watch
NewsLocal NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Masks required for visitors of Broward County government facilities

New policy effective Monday after Christmas
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Lynne Sladky/AP
Broward County Public Schools interim Superintendent Vickie Cartwright visits the New River Middle School, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Vickie Cartwright
Posted at 4:30 PM, Dec 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-23 16:31:08-05

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Masks will once again be required in Broward County government facilities after Christmas.

The county announced Thursday that the new policy will take effect Monday when offices reopen after the Christmas holiday.

Visitors entering a Broward County government facility will be required to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases because of the omicron variant.

A mask requirement for county employees remains in effect.

Florida's coronavirus cases have spiked to their highest since Sept. 12. In one week, cases have risen 76,326, which is second only behind New York City.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.