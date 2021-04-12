Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hosts COVID-19 roundtable discussion

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday hosted a roundtable discussion with public health experts.

The governor met with Dr.Scott Atlas, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, and Dr. Martin Kulldorff in Tallahassee.

Atlas was the most notable panelist at Monday's roundtable, having served as an adviser to former President Donald Trump on the coronavirus pandemic.

During a public forum to discuss the reopening of schools in Florida, Atlas said the U.S. was the "only country of our peer nations in the western world who are this hysterical about opening schools."

It was during that same conversation that Atlas said the "goal of policy is absolutely not to stop all spread of COVID-19 to asymptomatic or very low-risk individuals."

"That's not the goal," Atlas said. "The goal is to protect the vulnerable."