Florida coronavirus cases increase 396,562 in week, including record 76,887 new ones

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus situation continues to remain dire with cases increasing 31.2% to a record 396,562, including 76,887 daily reported Friday. The positivity rate climbed to a record 31.2%, including 34.0% in Palm Beach County, one week after 26.5, hospitalizations are up 81% to 8,914, the most in 3 1/2 months and about half from the record in the summer. Also tests are at all-time high of more than 200,000 daily as the omicron variant has become the dominant strain.

Deaths rose by 283 in a week to a cumulative 62,688, one week after 162, which is still among the lowest since the pandemic began and far below the record of 2,468 during the delta surge according to data from the Florida Department of Health.

For comparison purposes, the first fourth months of the pandemic in Florida in 2020 had 400,000 cases. The entire United States had under 400,000 cases in a week in late July.

The cumulative cases total is 4,562,954 behind California with 5,634,357 and Texas with 4,946,867. On Aug. 19, Florida surpassed 3 million and it was March 27 with 2 million and Dec. 2, 2020 for the first million. The first cases were reported in Florida on March 1, 2020.

The hospitalizations are 3,981 more than a week ago's 4,933 total. The record low 1,228 was Nov. 29. The hospitalizations record is 17,295 on Aug. 19. Last year the lowest was 2,031 on Oct. 17.

The first-time positivity rate rate was 2.6% four weeks ago with the record low 2.1% earlier Before the spike, the last time it was above the 5% target rate was 6.6% on Sept. 24. The overall first-time positivity rate is 23.2% compared with 20.7% the week earlier.

The state reported 16% of youths 5-11 have been vaccinated, up from 15% the week earlier. The state listed vaccination data for those 5-11 is 278,045 compared with 255,362 one week earlier. More than six of seven adults (86.6%) have at least one vaccination shot and those 12 and older at 84.7%.

The state reported there are 31 deaths under 16 (no change) and 597,523 cases (549,841 previous week) and 16-29 there have been 441 deaths (increase of three) and 1,052,533 cases (961,346 previous week). At the other extreme, for 65 and older there are 46,740 deaths (46,602 previous week), which is 74.6% of total and 566,718 cases (520,293 previous week), which is 12.4% of total.

Cases

Generally, at-home rapid tests are not reported to agencies. The state didn't give any details on the processing of tests from labs, including whether there was a backlog because of the holiday weekend.

The previous daily record was 75,732 one week ago. The new cases on Thursday were 67,369, which ranks third.

The state since June 4 has not released daily data, though information goes to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Just 25 days ago the daily increase was 1,947. The record daily change represents 5.6 times the entire 13,452 weekly new cases total four weeks ago. The previous record for increase in the state was 152,760 17 weeks ago.

One week ago the weekly increase was 302,179. On Nov. 30 the weekly 9,792 increase was the lowest since the state went to weekly reports on June 4.

The new cases in the state over one week were 397,114, one week after 298,455, two weeks after 125,201, three weeks after 29,568 and six weeks after 9,663, the lowest since the state week to weekly reports, which is different than the increase because of revisions.

During the surge from the delta variant, the daily record was 27,668 on Aug. 26.

With the omicron spreading worldwide in the past month, Florida's cases have climbed exponentially.

Twice week a CDC revises new daily cases in data provided by the state.

Only 684 cases were reported on Nov. 26.

Deaths

The state set a record for most deaths in one day: 425 on Aug. 26. Until the recent spike, the record was 242 on Aug. 4, 2020.

The record increase was 276 on Aug. 11 when the state was giving daily reports.

Until Friday's report 15 weeks ago, deaths had surpassed 2,000 four weeks in a row: 2,340 after 2,468, 2,448, 2,345.

The state listed 44 deaths occurred in the past week with 32 the previous week and 433 14 weeks ago.

The CDC is now only reflecting the date of occurrence for cases and deaths rather than when reported to the Florida Department of Health. It can take several days or even weeks for the state to receive a report of a death.

The state has never listed increases on its since disbanded website and reports as media outlets, including WPTV, did the math each day.

Counties

All Florida counties' level of coronavirus transmission are listed as high, according to the CDC.

St. Lucie County has the highest positive rate at 39.7% in South Florida in the past week.

Here is South Florida information, according to the state report:

Palm Beach County: Cases: 297,389 residents (29,167 new, 24,488 past week). First-time positivity in past week: 34.0% (30.6 past week, 6.5% three weeks ago).

St. Lucie County: Cases: 56,900 residents (4,733 new, 2,763 past week). First-time positivity in past week: 39.7% (past week 29.0%, three weeks ago 3.5%).

Martin County: Cases: 24,602 residents (2,298 new, 1,292 past week). First-time positivity in past week: 34.4% (23.4% previous week, three weeks ago 3.8%).

Indian River County: Cases: 24,748 residents (1,407 new, 659 past week). First-time positivity in past week: 25.9% (previous week 18.6%, 3.4% three weeks ago).

Okeechobee County: 8,281 residents (600 new, 209 past week). First-time positivity in past week: 37.0% (previous week 25.1%, 2.1% three weeks ago).

Broward County: Cases: 490,229 residents (50,315 new, 48,018 past week). First-time positivity in past week: 33.5% (previous week 31.7%, 6.9% three weeks ago).

Miami-Dade County: 958,187residents (110,806 new, 98,437 past week). First-daily positivity in past week: 31.3% (previous 27.3%, 7.0% three weeks ago).

Tests

Florida has reported 47,514,367 tests through Dec. 30 with California No. 1 at 106,566,664. Some people have taken more than one test.

In one week, there were 1,062,074 tests, which is 151,724 daily. The daily record for tests was Dec.29 with 213,698.

The state doesn't include test data in its weekly reports.

National/world

The state's mortality rate (cases vs. deaths) was 1.4% (down 0.2) including 8.2% for 64 and older but less than 1% in younger ages except 2.1% for 60-64. It is 1.4% in the United States and 1.8% worldwide.

In deaths per million, Florida is 2,903 (13th in nation), U.S. 2,569, world 705.1. Mississippi is first at 3,537, Alrizona and Alabama tied for second at 3,382, New Jersey fourth 3,307. New York, which had been second for most of the pandemic behind New Jersey, is now sixth at 3,128.

Florida's deaths are 7.8% of the total in the U.S. total and 7.5% of the cases. The state comprises 6.6% of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced on March 1, 2020, Florida's total has surged to 21.2% of the state's 21.48 million population, ninth in cases per million behind No. 1 North Dakota. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is fifth among states at 1,849.9 (one week after fifth at 1,186.4) with New York City No. 1 at 3,188,3, Rhode Island second at 2,643.1, Virgin Islands third at 2,613.6, New Jersey fourth at 2,403.4, according to the CDC. The rest of New York is 1,937.2.

Florida cases are third behind New York's 4,81,928, including 267,780 in the city and 214,148 elsewhere. Texas is fourth with 331,567, New Jersey fifth with 213,473.

On Friday, California reported a record 103,606 cases, shatering the past mark of 61,016 Jan. 1 one year ago).

New York reported 82,094 cases compared with the record 85,476 six days ago.

Other states setting records Friday were Pennsylvania 32,053, Georgia 26,033, North Carolina 28,474, New Jersey 33,459, Arizona `14,888, Virginia 18,309, Wisconsin 12,293, Missouri 23,979, South Carolina 12,996, Alabama 12,972, Kentucky 14,757, Louisiana 14,802, Oklahoma 6,438, Utah 9,469, Arkansas 8,434, Nevada 5,265, Oregon 10,433, New Mexico 4,252, Rhode Island 5,956. Other records set in the past week: Illinois 42,903, Ohio 20,598, Tennessee 15,401, Indiana 15,277, Massachusetts 27,612, Colorado 10,163, Washington 14,757, Kentucky 9,836, Maryland 14,404, Mississippi 7,079, Connecticut 10,602, Oregon 7,615, Nebraska 3,533, West Virginia 4,947, New Hampshire (3,879), Delaware (3,414), South Dakota (1,944), Alaska (1,784), Hawaii 4,789, Vermont (2,180). Some states don't report data daily.

The U.S. overall reported a record 954,009 cases Monday as states dealt with a backlog from the holiday weekend, according to the CDC.

World figures are also skyrocketing, including record 2,587,853 Wednesday, according to Worldometers.info. These are the records since the omicron spike: France 332,252, Italy 219,441, Britain 218,724, Spain 161,688, Argentina 110,533, Germany 76,132, Turkey 68,413, Australia 78,273, Greece 50,126, Canada 49,829,

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations also are rising. In one day in Florida, they went up 508 to 8,914, the most since 9,187 Sept. 2. The previous day the rise was 760, two days ago 732 and 286 three days ago.

The record low is 1,228 Nov. 29 with the highest 17,295 Aug. 29.

Of the 264 hospitals reporting, 15.46% of the available beds are occupied with coronavirus patients. The total beds in use: 47,870 (81.74%). The previous day 260 hospitals reported.

In the U.S.. hospitalizations rose to 131,972 (17.37%) from 126,419 in one day. The record was 142,246 on Jan. 14 last year.

Florida is fourth in U.S. with covid hospitalizations with New York first with 12,495 (25.98%), Texas second with 9,803 (14.83%), California third with 9,368 (14.41%), Pennsylvania fifth with 7,237 (23.98%), Ohio sixth with 7,143 (23.57%), Illinois seventh with 6,953 (23.17%),

Vaccinations

In state vaccination data from the CDC, 86.6% of Florida's population 18 and older has had at least one dose (14,937,328) and 74.0% fully vaccinated (12,762,013. President Joe Biden had set a nationwide goal of 70% vaccinated by July 4 with at least one dose by adults and the current figure is 86.2%. Totally vaccinated is 73.1%. Boosters for those eligible 18 and older: 38.7%.

In addition, the CDC is now capping percentages at 95%.

Forty-six states achieving the 70% standard (Louisiana added in past week) are New Hampshire (95.0%), Massachusetts (95.0%), Connecticut (95.0%), Hawaii (95.0%), Vermont (95.0%), Rhode Island (95.0%), New Jersey (95.0%), Maine (95.0%), California (95.0%), New York (95.0%), New Mexico (94.0%), Maryland (92.5%), North Carolina (91.4%), Pennsylvania (91.4%), Virginia (90.9%), Delaware (89.5%), Washington (87.6%), Florida (86.6%), South Dakota (86.0%), Colorado (85.8%), Oregon (84.6%), Illinois (83.5%), Kansas (83.2%), Nevada (83.1%), Minnesota (83.0%), Utah (82.7%), Oklahoma (80.7%), Texas (80.1%), Wisconsin (79.5%), Nebraska (79.4%), Arizona (78.8), Alaska (77.4%), Iowa (77.0%), North Dakota (75.3%), Arkansas (74.8%), South Carolina (74.7%), Kentucky (74.5%), Michigan (74.3%), Missouri (73.9%), Georgia (73.6%), Montana (72.7%), West Virginia (72.4%), Ohio (71.4%), Alabama (70.8%), Tennessee (70.4%), Louisiana (70.0%).

The four worst percentages: Wyoming 67.6%, Mississippi at 68.0%, Indiana at 69.3%, Idaho 69.7%.

Also reaching the benchmark are Guam (95.0%), Republic of Pau (95.0%), District of Columbia (95.0%), Puerto Rico (95.0), American Samoa (95.0%), Northern Mariana Islands (95.0%).

The CDC is now listing percentages for those 5 and older: In Florida one shot 16,126,683 (79.3%) and fully vaccinated 13,680,566 (67.3%) in Florida

For those 12 and older in Florida, 84.7% had at least one dose (15,834,818 and the complete series is 72.2% (13,502,477,).

For the total population, the percentage is 75.1% (16,134,576) and the complete series is 63.7% (13,682,220).

The state considers fully vaccinated two doses for Pfizer and Moderna and one for Johnson & Johnson.

In boosters, 33.4% of adults in Florida (4,242,383) and 36.3% in the United States (68,810,709) have been vaccinated.

