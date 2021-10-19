Watch
FDA to allow 'mix and match' COVID-19 booster shots, according to New York Times report

Data shows combinations deemed safe, showed a revved-up immune response
The U.S. Food and Drug administration could allow people to mix and match COVID-19 shots for a booster.
Posted at 7:36 AM, Oct 19, 2021
According to the New York Times, the agency is preparing to OK getting a different brand of booster shot than the one a person initially received.

The Times reports the FDA might note that getting the same vaccine as a booster is preferable, but it is not planning to recommend one shot over the other.

The National Institutes of Health presented early information to the FDA's vaccine advisers Friday.

The information is from an ongoing study showing it didn't matter which vaccine people got first versus which booster they got.

Any combination was deemed safe and showed a revved-up immune response.

Mixing boosters may also provide a strong response to the delta variant.

