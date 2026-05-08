VERO BEACH, Fla. — We love hearing good news from your communities at our Let's Hear It meetups!

At our recent event at the Heritage Center and Citrus Museum, WPTV Anchor Mike Trim discovered something big happening at the Vero Beach Museum of Art.

WATCH:

Vero Beach Museum announces massive $126 million expansion, doubling in size

Deputy Director Suzanne Seldes shared that construction has begun on a brand-new museum that will double the current space. The new building will join the existing museum in Riverside Park.

"To make art and art education accessible to everyone— we know how important that is, we know how underfunded it can be," Seldes said. "I will tell you that thanks to the generosity of our community, this is all individual money that’s raised for this 126 million dollar project, and we’re very excited."

The current museum will stay open throughout next season, giving visitors time to enjoy both locations. The new museum is set to open in 2028, also in Riverside Park.

Seldes calls the fundraising effort a huge win and one of the largest private funding campaigns in Treasure Coast history.

Mark your calendar for June 7, when the museum will unveil a special exhibit celebrating 250 years of American Art.

Click here to learn more about this exciting project.

We want to be your voice and help you find solutions.

While we hold our monthly Let's Hear It meet-ups, we know many are not able to attend, but we still want to hear from you and start taking action to get you answers. You can e-mail us at LetsHearIt@wptv.com.