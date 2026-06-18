South Bay woman pushes to secure funding for light-up address signs to help community, first responders

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — The WPTV team would like to thank Bernidese Fuce of South Bay for coming to our Let's Hear It meet-up at the Belle Glade library.

Fuce spoke with morning anchor Ashley Glass about her desire to spread awareness about light-up address signs. The one she owns is solar-powered.

Fuce told Glass she was inspired to buy such a sign after her late mother had trouble getting medical care because first responders couldn't easily find her mom's house on her dark street.

"She’d say, I’m proud of you all because you all are making sure nobody has to suffer and go through what she had to endure," Fuce said as she reflected on what her late mother would say about her push to spread awareness.

Light-up signs similar to what Fuce showed Glass can be purchased through various online sites.

Fuse is currently working to secure grant money so she can hand out light-up address signs for free to her fellow community members.

We want to be your voice and help you find solutions.

While we hold our monthly Let's Hear It meet-ups, we know many are not able to attend, but we still want to hear from you and start taking action to get you answers. You can e-mail us at LetsHearIt@wptv.com.