North Palm Beach woman receives refund after being double-billed for annual exam

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A North Palm Beach woman has finally received a refund after being double-billed for an annual breast exam, an issue she had been fighting since August 2025.

I connected with Bridgett Carpenter earlier this month at a Let's Hear It meet-up at the North Palm Beach Country Club. She explained that she was billed by a third party, Envision Physician Services, after the company was already paid by her insurance company.

Carpenter said she paid $74 the first time to Envision Physician Services. Then, she was billed again for $414.

"I'm on this. I am not letting it go, and I'm not because they're probably doing this to other people, and they're just making money, and they're being covered by insurance and Individual care," Carpenter said.

After multiple calls to Envision and repeated promises that a check was on the way, she turned to WPTV for help. I started making calls and finally got in touch with Envision.

The company sent a statement acknowledging the mistake.

"We sincerely apologize to Ms. Benoit-Carpenter for the billing errors that occurred. When we learned of her concerns, we promptly reviewed her account and issued her a full refund for the amount she was incorrectly billed and paid. Her account was managed by a vendor, and we were unaware of her case. Still, that’s no excuse and we take full responsibility," Envision Physician Services said.

Carpenter told me she is relieved to have the issue resolved. Beyond getting her refund, she hopes this does not happen to anyone else.

"Thanks to you, Todd Wilson. I received the refund check for services that I didn't owe for. I love Channel 5, and I love Let's Hear It," Carpenter said.

WPTV

We want to be your voice and help you find solutions.

While we hold our monthly Let's Hear It meet-ups, we know many are not able to attend, but we still want to hear from you and start taking action to get you answers. You can e-mail us at LetsHearIt@wptv.com.