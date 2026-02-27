Neighbor raises noise concerns about The Grove entertainment district in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — We've been hearing about traffic and parking concerns at The Grove, an entertainment district coming to Port St. Lucie.

The development will be built right along the water at the Port District. While many neighbors tell WPTV they're excited for it, some still have hesitations.

Marcella Jones, who lives across the river from the Port District, reached out to us with her concerns about the noise the venues could bring.

Jones said she already hears noise from River Nights at the Port District.

“The noise is tremendous,” said Jones. “We can hear the concert almost like it's in our backyard.”

The city said The Grove will bring three restaurants and two bars in 2027. Jones said she thinks it could also bring more noise.

“I don't want to hear loud music all night when I'm trying to rest,” said Jones. “I'm worried about the hours of operation of the restaurants.”

But neighbor Ashley Corso lives in an apartment complex right next to the Port District. Corso said she can hear the noise from River Nights, but it’s not bothering her.

“If you have noise in your apartment, you can't hear it,” said Corso. “If it's quiet, you can hear it. That's about it.”

But Corso said she and her neighbors aren’t worried about the potential noise from The Grove.

“I know a lot of the people in my apartment are from up north and they're excited to have things to do here," she said. "They're very excited for The Grove.”

The city told WPTV the decibel limit for the port district is: 65 dba/70 dbc from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., 60 dba/65 dbc from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The city said the developers lease for The Grove stipulates they must obey city noise ordinances and that live music must end at 11 p.m.

We want to be your voice and help you find solutions.

While we hold our monthly Let's Hear It meet-ups, we know many are not able to attend, but we still want to hear from you and start taking action to get you answers. You can e-mail us at LetsHearIt@wptv.com.