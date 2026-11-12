Let's Hear It: Visit WPTV in Martin County on Nov. 16!

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — WPTV is bringing Let's Hear It to Martin County on Monday, Nov. 16, and we want to hear from you.

Our team will be at the Children's Museum of the Treasure Coast, located at 1707 NE Indian River Dr., Jensen Beach, FL 34957, on Monday, Nov. 16, from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Let's Hear It: Join WPTV on Nov. 16 in Jensen Beach

We want to connect with you in person and hear about the stories that matter most to you. Whether you're dealing with a problem that needs answers or there's an issue affecting your community that deserves attention, we want to be your voice and help you find solutions.

Can't make it on Nov. 16? We still want to hear from you. While we hold monthly Let's Hear It meet-ups across our community, we know not everyone is able to attend in person.

You can reach the WPTV Let's Hear It team anytime by emailing LetsHearIt@wptv.com.