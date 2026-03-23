Connect with WPTV at the Palm Beach Pride Festival during our Let's Hear It meetup in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is setting up a "Let's Hear It" booth at the Palm Beach Pride Festival in Lake Worth Beach this Sunday, March 29.

There is a lot of pride in South Florida, and we want to meet you in the community at the festivities. The meetup is happening at Bryant Park right after the parade, from noon to 4 p.m.

We want to connect with you in person and hear about the stories that matter most to you. We hope to see you there.

We want to be your voice and help you find solutions.

While we hold our monthly Let's Hear It meet-ups, we know many are not able to attend, but we still want to hear from you and start taking action to get you answers. You can e-mail us at LetsHearIt@wptv.com.