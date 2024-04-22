Colorado woman trapped under truck for hours saved by good Samaritan

A Colorado woman is recovering after spending several hours pinned underneath her crashed truck. A good Samaritan is being credited with possibly saving her life.

Rachael Hammack, 27, was driving home from work last Tuesday around 2:30 a.m. when the crash happened in the Denver suburb of Lakewood. The truck she was driving veered off the road, rolled multiple times, and came to a rest on a field next to a golf course, 100 yards from the roadway and hidden from view.

Several hours later that same morning, Steve Abraham, a superintendent at the course, came upon the crash scene. He approached the vehicle and saw Hammack with her legs pinned and her body stuck in a barbed wire fence.

“I was getting the barbed wire kind of away from her body," said Abraham. "I had to cut her hair out because she was stuck in there.”

Abraham and several of his co-workers assisted Hammack while they waited for first responders to arrive. Paramedics took Hammack to a nearby hospital, where she was placed in a medically induced coma.

"They got her out in about seven minutes," said Abraham. "But because no one noticed her, she was stuck there for around four hours."

Hammack's boyfriend, Eben Jones, found out about her crash the next day and notified her parents. Sam and Thomas Hammack live in South Carolina and flew to Denver to be by their daughter's side.

“All I could think is I need to get to my girl," said Sam Hammack.

Rachael Hammack underwent surgery last Friday. She suffered a broken pelvis, a broken nose and a fractured vertebrae. She also received a large laceration on her head. Although she is still in and out of consciousness, Hammack is expected to recover.

"I know she's strong and that she'll come through so I'm just trying my best to stay positive," said Jones.

Hammack's friends have set up a GoFundMe, to help pay for her medical expenses.

This story was originally published by Sam Peña at Scripps News Denver.

