Joann's going-out-of-business sales end with closure of remaining locations

Joann, a major retailer of fabrics and crafts, announced that all of its remaining locations will close by Friday following months of going-out-of-business sales.

The retailer filed for bankruptcy in January and intended to sell off 300 of its 800 locations while closing 500 stores. Ultimately, it was unable to find a buyer for its 800 locations. However, it did find a buyer, the Prepetition Term Loan Agent, for its remaining assets, which has led its going-out-of-business sales.

The January bankruptcy marked the second time in recent years that Joann has filed for bankruptcy. In March 2024, Joann announced it would file for Chapter 11 and obtain approximately $132 million in new financing. The retailer hoped to reduce its debt by $505 million during this bankruptcy.

Joann stated that its products are currently discounted by at least 70% to 90%. The retailer is also liquidating store equipment.

Founded in 1943 in the Cleveland area, the company currently operates in 49 states.