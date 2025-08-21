Hertz is now selling its used cars on Amazon

Hertz will start selling used cars through Amazon as part of a new collaboration, the company announced Wednesday.

Amazon Autos launched last year on the e-commerce website, allowing shoppers to buy new or certified, pre-owned vehicles from Hyundai dealerships.

Now, the partnership with Hertz will expand Amazon Autos' inventory for shoppers to browse, finance and purchase a larger variety of cars from different brands through its website.

Customers will be able to buy a car online and pick it up at a Hertz Car Sales location.

The service is launching in Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles and Seattle with plans to expand to more cities, Hertz said.

The company said customers can find Hertz’s available inventory on Amazon Autos by visiting Amazon.com/autos or by searching “Hertz vehicles” on Amazon Autos, and it will show the available vehicles within 75 miles.