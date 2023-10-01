The influence of Swift-Kelce's rumored romance on businesses

Taylor Swift needs no introduction, and if you've been on the internet over the past week, neither does this story.

The excitement surrounding the music icon and football player Travis Kelce is driving a flurry of memes and skyrocketing sales for the NFL.

Pop star Taylor Swift is no stranger to stadiums, but it's not often she's cheering with the crowds.

The songwriter behind "The Archer" was at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City earlier this month, cheering on the Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce and sending the internet into a frenzy with dating rumors and memes.

But there's more to the jokes and speculation now, as the "Taylor Swift Effect" is in full swing, driving up NFL ticket and merchandise sales.

SEE MORE: Taylor Swift boosts NFL ticket prices for Chiefs vs. Jets by over 40%

Ticketing platforms like uSTADIUM, StubHub, and Ticketmaster say ticket prices for the New York Jets home game against Kansas City more than doubled, with some seats going for as much as $10,000.

And according to the NFL's official online merchandise partner, Travis Kelce's jersey saw a nearly 400% spike in online sales, making him one of the top five selling NFL players.

On Etsy, more than 4,000 Swift-Kelce t-shirts and other goods have popped up as smaller businesses are also capitalizing on the relationship speculation.

Fans of both Swift and Kelce are keeping an eye on the pair, especially as the NFL season continues, and the pop star stays in the spotlight ahead of the Oct. 13 global debut of her concert film and the highly anticipated Oct. 27 re-release of her album "1989."

The Chiefs have 14 games left in the season, so we'll likely be seeing even more memes about the pair and maybe someday hearing some new songs.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com