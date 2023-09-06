Get a box of 5 squishmallows for $29.99 for a limited time

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Is there such a thing as enough Squishmallows? These soft, cuddly stuffed toys are not only wonderful to curl up with but are also collectible thanks to the many different animals/creatures available to buy.

Squishmallows have continued to be one of the most popular toys over the past year, and this holiday season, these cute critters look to be a top seller, according to toy sellers nationwide. So, when we find a deal on a trending toy, we must let you know about it!

Amazon currently has a 40% discount on a mystery box of five Squishmallows. This is the perfect time to pick up an early holiday gift or a little something “just because!.”

These are the original Squishmallow toys made by Kellytoys, so there’s no worry about cheap imitations. Each box of five 5-inch Squishmallows is only $29.99, a 40% discount off the regular retail price of $49.99. That means a savings of $20!

Amazon has not said how long this sale will last. However, due to the toys’s popularity and Amazon’s frequent pricing changes, you’ll want to snag these Squishmallows soon.

Each box is exclusively designed for this offer and contains a quintuplet of 5-inch Squishmallows. You won’t know which ones you will receive, which makes the Mystery Box so much fun.

With a total of 20 different Squishmallows that could be included in the box, the combinations you may receive are endless. Take a look at these cutie pies: pigs, cows, dogs, cats, raccoons and much more.

Whether you keep the set of five Squishmallows together or divide them among your loved ones, this mystery box makes the perfect gift idea for any occasion! You may even want to keep one for yourself. Don’t worry, we won’t tell!

