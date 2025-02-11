Watch Now
Lion Country Safari nominated for top safari park in nation by USA Today

Voting is open until noon on March 10
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Lion Country Safari has been nominated as a top safari park in the United States for USA Today’s “10Best” Reader’s Choice contest.

Supporters of Lion Country Safari can vote every day until noon on March 10.

To vote for your favorite safari park, click here.

Lion Country Safari is home to hundreds of animals and wildlife, and has the largest herd of zebras on record in the country, the safari park said.

Recent additions to the park include two baby squirrel monkeys born in late 2024 and a Hoffman’s two-toed sloth, named Jennifer Lawrence.

The finalized top 10 list will be released on March 19.

