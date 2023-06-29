Watch Now
Lineup for Stuart Air Show includes 'incredible acts'

The show takes place at Witham Field Nov. 10-12
Doug Murray/AP
An F-15 jet fighter kicks in its afterburnes as it climbs into the skies at the Veterans Day weekend Stuart Air Show in Stuart, Fla., on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2002.
Posted at 2:32 PM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 14:32:57-04

STUART, Fla. — The lineup of performers for the Stuart Air Show has been announced and it includes a stellar cast of military and civilian acts, event organizers said.

On Tuesday, the Stuart Air Show released the list of military and civilian acts that will show their skills and aerial maneuvers on its website.

The show will take place Nov. 10-12 at Witham Field in Stuart. Crowd favorite Aeroshell Aerobatic Team will be there and newcomer Go EZ Aerobatics will be at the Stuart Air Show for the very first time.

For the complete lineup, click here.

For more information on the family event, click here.

