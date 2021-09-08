5 Things To Know On Wednesday, September 8, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Florida may give $5,000 signing bonus to new law enforcement officers

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a sweeping proposal to recruit and retain law enforcement officers in the Sunshine State.

Part of the plan includes a $5,000 signing bonus for law enforcement officers who are new to Florida, including those who have recently entered the profession, along with veteran officers from other states who are relocating here.

Under the proposal, Florida would cover the cost of the State Officer Certification Exam, as well as any necessary training programs up to $1,000 for out-of-state officers.

Florida may give $5,000 signing bonus to new law enforcement officers

2. Federal unemployment supplement expires, but Florida battle continues

The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program officially expired Monday. It was offering claimants in participating areas an extra $300 a week on top of their state benefits.

A group of Florida unemployed workers said Tuesday they would continue seeking back pay from a now-expired federal boost program through a new legal avenue.

Attorneys plan to file a motion this week calling on the judge, who said DeSantis was within his rights to withdraw, to reconsider his ruling. If that doesn’t work -- an appeal in district court would follow next.

Unemployed workers seek backpay from expired federal benefits program

3. Missed your flight? Don't claim you have a bomb

A Chicago woman falsely claimed a bomb was in her checked-in luggage that was aboard a plane at the Fort Lauderdale airport after she arrived too late to board her flight, authorities said.

The 46-year-old woman was arrested Monday night at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and charged with falsely reporting a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction, according to a Broward Sheriff’s Office news release.

The plane was already taxiing out to the runway but had not taken off when it was rerouted. Passengers were evacuated, and the plane was searched. No explosives were found, officials said.

Woman missed flight and falsely said bomb on plane

4. New US COVID-19 cases tripled compared to Labor Day 2020

The United States is averaging three times more cases of COVID-19 than it did a year ago.

Despite seeing more than three times as many daily cases on Labor Day 2021 compared to last year, the U.S. only sees about 1.8 times as many daily deaths.

The bad news? Hospitalizations are far higher now than they were at this time last year, meaning an impending fall spike in hospital resource use could be devastating.

The latest COVID-19 numbers in Florida

5. How you can donate to improve childhood literacy

Right now, you can get books into the hands of young local readers through the WPTV “If You Give a Child a Book Campaign.”

Right now, for every 5 dollars you donate, you give a local child in need a book through the WPTV and Scripps Howard Foundation “If You Give a Child a Book Campaign.”

Text WPTV to 345345 or click here to donate.

Give A Child A Book: How you can donate to improve childhood literacy

Today's Forecast

Heat index values in the triple digits:

Latest Weather Forecast: Wednesday 5 a.m.

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

First Alert Traffic

Mobile users click here.

On This Day In History

On September 8, 1974, President Gerald Ford pardons his disgraced predecessor Richard M. Nixon for any crimes he may have committed or participated in while in office.

Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. And you can always watch the latest news from WPTV anytime on your favorite streaming device. Just search for "WPTV."