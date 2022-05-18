5 Things To Know On Wednesday, May 18, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Martin County School District confirms legitimacy of 'concerning' photo

A photograph showing six students holding letters that spell a racial slur was confirmed Tuesday by the Martin County School District to be authentic.

The district said the students made the racial slur after completing a school art project.

Superintendent Dr. John D. Millay said he was appalled and saddened by the photo and expects the district to have the investigation finalized within the next 48 hours.

'Concerning' photo prompts investigation at Hidden Oaks Middle School in Palm City

2. Some of the big races have been called, some haven't

Donald Trump’s choice for Pennsylvania governor Doug Mastriano has won his primary, and his Senate pick is locked in an exceedingly close contest as the former president works to expand his hold on the Republican Party.

Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon endorsed by Trump, is locked with former hedge fund manager David McCormick in a Senate race that is too early to call. On the Democratic side, progressive Lt. Gov. John Fetterman easily secured his party's Senate nomination.

U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn conceded the North Carolina GOP primary to state Sen. Chuck Edward.

Chris Seward/AP Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., speaks before former President Donald Trump takes the stage at a rally April 9, 2022, in Selma, N.C. A series of unforced political and personal errors by Cawthorn has brought the forces of big-name Republicans and traditional enemies to bear on his reelection bid in North Carolina. (AP Photo/Chris Seward, File)

3. Affordable high-speed internet available for low-income families

Low-cost high-speed internet is coming to low-income families in Palm Beach County. The service is provided in partnership with AT&T, Comcast, and Verizon.

It's all a part of the trillion-dollar infrastructure package passed by Congress last year under which qualifying households would pay no more than $30 a month for high-speed internet.

According to experts, more than 90,000 households in Palm Beach County lack access to high-speed internet. To see if you qualify for the program, call 1-877-384-2575 or go to getinternet.gov.

Affordable high-speed internet available for low-income families

4. Conflicting Heat, Panthers playoff schedules create South Florida sports conundrum

The NHL released its playoff schedule Sunday, which revealed that the second-round series between the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning will be played on almost identical dates as those of the NBA's Eastern Conference finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.

Most South Florida sports fans anticipated that Florida and Miami would play on alternating days, as they did during the previous series.

Both played the first game in their series Tuesday night with the Heat defeating the Celtics, but the Panthers falling to the Lightning.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images Kendrick Nunn #25 of the Miami Heat shoots over Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half at American Airlines Arena on October 23, 2019 in Miami, Florida.

5. House 1/6 panel rejects Justice Department's transcript request

The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is rejecting a request from the Justice Department for access to the committee's interviews, for now.

Rep. Bennie Thompson says the Justice Department made the request as part of its ongoing criminal investigation into the attack. But Thompson, the committee's chairman, said on Tuesday it was "premature" for the committee to share its work at this point because the panel's probe is ongoing.

The Justice Department and Attorney General Merrick Garland have given no public indication about whether prosecutors might be considering a case against former President Donald Trump.

House 1/6 panel rejects Justice Department's transcript request

Today's Forecast

Near-record heat over next few days

First Alert Weather Forecast for Morning of Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

First Alert Traffic

Mobile users click here.

On This Day In History

At 8:32 a.m. PDT on May 18, 1980, Mount St. Helens, a volcanic peak in southwestern Washington, suffers a massive eruption, killing 57 people and devastating some 210 square miles of wilderness.

Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. And you can always watch the latest news from WPTV anytime on your favorite streaming device. Just search for "WPTV."