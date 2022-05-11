5 Things To Know On Wednesday, May 11, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Air traffic controller guides passenger to safely land plane after pilot medical issue

An air traffic controller guided a passenger on a small private plane to land safely at Palm Beach International Airport after the pilot suffered an apparent medical issue.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, two people were aboard the single-engine Cessna 208 occurred Tuesday about 12:30 p.m.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said one person was taken to a hospital. The person's condition was not immediately known.

Small plane lands safely at PBIA after pilot suffers medical issue

2. Gas prices surging again, hitting record levels in Florida

The average for a gallon of regular gas reached an all-time high of $4.374 in the U.S. on Tuesday after increasing by 5 cents overnight, AAA said.

The increase is primarily due to the high cost of crude oil, which was hovering near $100 a barrel Tuesday after surging to $110 last week.

The leader of the European Union called on the 27-nation bloc last week to phase out imports of crude oil within six months and refined products by the end of the year, causing oil prices to spike.

Gas prices surging again in Florida

3. Leading cause of death for American children is now gun violence

A new analysis found guns are the leading cause of death for children in the U.S. since 2017, surpassing car crash deaths.

This is a uniquely American problem. Kids in the U.S. are 15 times more likely to die from guns than kids in 31 other high-income countries combined.

Researchers say gun violence has become the number one cause of death for kids because, while it has increased, there has also been a decrease in car crash fatalities.

The Leading Cause Of Death For American Children Is Now Gun Violence

4. Florida ranked 2nd-highest for auto insurance costs, study says

Florida drivers are spending a larger portion of their salary on car insurance than just about everyone else in the U.S.

That's according to a new report from Bankrate.com that says drivers in the Sunshine State spend a whopping 4.42% of their annual income on auto insurance.

The only state that devotes a higher portion of its money to insure its vehicles is Louisiana at 5.26%.

Study: Florida ranked 2nd-highest for auto insurance costs

5. House approves $40B in Ukraine aid, increasing Biden's request

The House has emphatically approved a fresh $40 billion Ukraine aid package that beefs up President Joe Biden's initial request.

The measure signals a magnified U.S. commitment to thwart Russian President Vladimir Putin's bloody three-month-old invasion. The bill won wide bipartisan support. It contains $7 billion more than Biden's plan from last month, evenly divided between defense and humanitarian programs.

The bill would give Ukraine military and economic assistance, help regional allies, replenish weapons the Pentagon has shipped overseas and provide $5 billion to address global food shortages caused by the war's crippling of Ukraine's normally robust crop production.

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., followed by Rep. James McGovern, D-Mass., Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., and other members of the Congressional delegation that recently visited Ukraine, walk out of the West Wing of the White House to speak to reporters following a meeting with President Joe Biden, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Today's Forecast

Cool and crisp temperatures, but rough seas

First Alert Weather Forecast for Morning of Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

First Alert Traffic

Mobile users click here.

On This Day In History

On May 11, 1981, Bob Marley, the soul and international face of reggae music, died in a Miami, Florida, hospital. He was only 36 years old.

Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. And you can always watch the latest news from WPTV anytime on your favorite streaming device. Just search for "WPTV."