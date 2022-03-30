5 Things To Know On Wednesday, March 30, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. DeSantis vetoes new Florida congressional map, calls for special session

Gov. Ron DeSantis received a passed bill related to the redistricting of Florida's Congressional maps but quickly vetoed it Tuesday, asking lawmakers to return to Tallahassee next month to address the issue.

DeSantis and his counsel believe the proposed district assigned voters primarily on the basis of race, "but is not narrowly tailored to achieve a compelling state interest."

His counsel's memo stated that District 5, which is located in north Florida, was drawn by lawmakers to "maximize the black voting age population," which also impacted the shape of nearby District 4.

The special session is scheduled to begin April 19 and last until no later than the end of the day on April 22.

2. Florida and 20 states sue federal government over transportation mask mandate

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody announced Tuesday a lawsuit over the mask mandate for public transportation targeting the Biden Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and the Transportation Security Administration, among others.

Moody argued the rule exceeds the authority of the CDC and contradicts state law in Florida, where "forced masking" is banned.

The mandate is currently set to expire on April 18.

3. Russia claims they're pulling back troops from Ukraine's capital

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Tuesday that U.S. defense officials "are not taking anything they say at face value” after Russia's claim that it is withdrawing troops, to some extent, from their offensive on Ukraine's capital city.

Russia's military said it will "fundamentally" cut back operations near Ukraine's capital of Kyiv and a northern city, as talks brought a possible deal to end a grinding war into view.

Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine’s U.N. Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya said the Russian occupiers have lost more than 17,000 military personnel, over 1,700 armored vehicles and almost 600 tanks.

4. Unpaid traffic tickets and overdue courts fines waived this week only

In Palm Beach County, more than 430,000 cases were sent to collections in the last 12 months after they weren't paid on time. Late fees add up when tickets go unpaid, but the Palm Beach County Clerk of Circuit Court and Comptroller wants to help.

For this week only, the county is waiving all collection agency fees to help drivers with unpaid traffic tickets and overdue court fines get back on the road. They call the program Operation Green Light.

On the first day of the program, more than 400 people took advantage of the savings. The clerk's office says, assuming the collection rate is an average of 30%, those people saved a total of $29,812.81.

5. Large crack discovered on I-95 overpass in Lake Worth Beach

A large crack has been spotted on the 10th Avenue North Bridge overpass at I-95 in Lake Worth Beach.

The Florida Department of Transportation says they've dispatched bridge inspectors, but have yet to release their findings.

Traffic is still traveling on the overpass this morning.

Today's Forecast

Fire threat with dry air, warm temperatures and winds picking up

Latest Weather Forecast: Wednesday 5 a.m.

First Alert Traffic

On This Day In History

On March 30, 1870, following its ratification by the requisite three-fourths of the states, the 15th Amendment, granting African American men the right to vote, is formally adopted into the U.S. Constitution.

