5 Things To Know On Wednesday, March 24, 2021

1. Port St. Lucie police searching for Publix peeping Tom

This woman, who WPTV is not identifying, was inside a bathroom at a Port St. Lucie Publix at Rivergate Plaza earlier this month when she was shocked by the man's presence.

"I was going to the bathroom, and I saw a camera underneath my stall," the victim said. "Next thing you know, we're in a chase, and I'm chasing this person."

Police are looking for a white man with a medium build who is about 6 feet tall with long blonde hair in a ponytail.

2. The latest on the Boulder King Soopers shooting:

There is a GoFundMe page centrally located for all of the fundraisers for victims’ families. Find more on how to help here and you can learn more about the victims at the link in above.

During a speech on Tuesday, President Joe Biden called on the Senate to “immediately” pass legislation that would attempt to close loopholes in the gun background check system following the mass shooting.

Biden also said he wants to ban assault weapons again in the U.S. and ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of the victims.

3. Naked woman rescued from storm drain in Delray Beach

A naked woman has been rescued after she was trapped in a storm drain Tuesday morning in Delray Beach.

A passerby heard the woman in the storm drain and called 911 just before 9 a.m. Rescuers removed the drain's grate and used a ladder and harness to help get her out.

By the woman's accounts, she had been in the storm drain system for "a significant time -- perhaps days, perhaps weeks."

4. 25% of US population has gotten COVID-19 vaccine dose, but will age restrictions be lowered?

One-fourth of the US population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to CDC figures.

The latest milestone comes as a number of states in recent days have opened up vaccines for the general adult population, including Arizona, Texas and Ohio.

In Florida, Miami-Dade and Orange counties have lowered the vaccine eligibility to 40 years old.

5. The latest on the controversial Bright Futures bill:

A new version of SB 86 no longer tethers scholarship dollars to a degree's job prospects. Students would only have to acknowledge their chosen field may not lead to immediate employment.

However, if approved, Bright Futures would no longer promise to pay 75 percent or 100 percent of student tuition. Lawmakers instead get to choose amounts through the budget process.

With approval from the Education Appropriations Subcommittee, the bill has one more stop before reaching the Senate floor. The policy would also need House approval before landing on the governor's desk.

Today's Forecast

Warm temps and low rain chances:

On This Day In History

On March 24, 1989, one of the worst oil spills in U.S. territory begins when the supertanker Exxon Valdez, owned and operated by the Exxon Corporation, runs aground on a reef in Prince William Sound in southern Alaska. An estimated 11 million gallons of oil eventually spilled into the water.

