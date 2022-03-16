5 Things To Know On Wednesday, March 16, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Zelenskyy to address US Congress today

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address U.S. members on Congress Wednesday morning as Russia continues its assault on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

In a letter to lawmakers on Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer invited members of both the House of Representatives and Senate to attend the virtual event.



2. Senate passes bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent

The U.S. Senate passed a bill Tuesday that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent.

The Sunshine Protection Act is co-sponsored by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., and Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

The bill passed with no opposition. It now heads to the House for consideration. If passed and signed by President Joe Biden, the new law would take effect in November 2023 to give time for industries to adjust.

3. Florida Standards Assessments for schools officially eliminated

In just weeks, the controversial, stressful, and laborious Florida Standards Assessments will be administered to students in the Sunshine State for the final time.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday signed SB 1048 — formally called the "Student Assessments" bill — into law, which eliminates the FSA after this school year and replaces them with a progress monitoring system starting in the 2022/23 academic year.

Instead, under the new system, three rounds of progress monitoring exams will be given throughout the school year to help better track each student's performance.

4. Pfizer seeks authorization for 2nd COVID-19 booster for older adults

Pfizer's CEO confirmed on Twitter that they seek emergency use authorization to provide a second COVID-19 booster shot for adults 65 years and older.

Currently, the Centers for Disease Control recommends that people 12 and older receive a Pfizer booster shot. They are eligible for the vaccine five months after completing their primary series.

Health officials have said that people who are 65 and older are at greater risk of severe complications from COVID-19. But that risk has been shown to dramatically fall with a booster shot.

5. Woman arrested for interrupting Russia state TV with Ukraine protest

A Russian journalist who interrupted a state TV news bulletin and denounced the war in Ukraine has been fined 30,000 rubles ($280) by a Russian court.

Marina Ovsyannikova, an editor at Russian-owned Channel One, burst onto the set of a live broadcast of the nightly news on Monday evening, holding a sign protesting the Russian invasion and shouting, “stop the war."

It is not clear if she will face separate, more serious charges under Russia's new laws criminalizing dissent.

On This Day In History

The first man to give hope to dreams of space travel is American Robert H. Goddard, who successfully launches the world’s first liquid-fueled rocket at Auburn, Massachusetts, on March 16, 1926.

