5 Things To Know on Wednesday, June 22, 2022

1. Afghanistan quake kills 920 people, injures hundreds more

A powerful earthquake struck a rural, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan near the Pakistani border, killing at least 920 people and injuring another 600 others.

The 6.1 magnitude quake Wednesday was the deadliest temblor to strike Afghanistan in two decades. Officials warned the death toll would likely rise.

Rescue efforts are likely to be complicated since many international aid agencies left Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover of the country last year.

AP In this photo released by a state-run news agency Bakhtar, Afghans look at destruction caused by an earthquake in the province of Paktika, eastern Afghanistan, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (Bakhtar News Agency via AP)

2. Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie lawsuit to reach court for first time Wednesday

A lawsuit filed by the parents of Gabby Petito against the parents of her suspected killer, Brian Laundrie, will head to court for the first time Wednesday.

Judge Hunter W. Carroll will hear arguments from both sides after attorneys for Chris and Roberta Laundrie submitted a motion to dismiss the lawsuit that was filed in March by Petito’s parents, Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt.

If the case is not dismissed, it is expected to head to trial some time next year. Petito's family is seeking damages of at least $100,000.

3. Witnesses describe pressure to overturn election during Jan. 6 commission hearing

A former Georgia election worker in gripping testimony has told the House Jan. 6 committee about the onslaught of threats that she and her family received after former President Trump and his allies falsely accused her and her mother of pulling fraudulent ballots from a suitcase.

Wandrea “Shaye” Moss told lawmakers Tuesday how her life was upended when Trump and his allies latched onto surveillance footage from November 2020 to accuse her and her mother of committing voter fraud, allegations that were quickly debunked.

The committee also heard from high-ranking elections officials in Georgia and a lawmaker in Arizona who were also on the wrong end of Trump's pressure campaign.

4. Senate votes to advance bipartisan gun control legislation

Senate bargainers have reached agreement on a bipartisan gun violence bill.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer predicted Senate approval later this week, and passage by the Democratic-led House could follow quickly.

It would make background checks tougher for the youngest gun buyers and bolster spending for school safety and mental health programs, and bar gun ownership by romantic partners convicted of domestic abuse.

5. Plane catches fire after crash landing at Miami International Airport

Officials say a commercial jetliner carrying 126 people caught fire after landing at Miami International Airport, though no serious injuries were reported.

Airport officials say Tuesday's fire followed the collapse of the front landing gear on a Red Air flight arriving from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Officials say the plane was carrying 126 people, and that three of those aboard were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

