5 Things To Know On Wednesday, June 16, 2021

1. FPL's last coal-powered plant to be imploded today and you can watch it live:

The chimney stack that has been towering over Indiantown for more than two decades will be imploded with dynamite, marking a major milestone in the energy company’s plan to use cleaner sources of energy.

The chimney stack and coal conveyors will be the first to go, followed by the boiler, ash silo, and other smaller structures potentially later this year.

The implosion is scheduled for 9 a.m. and will be live-streamed on our Facebook page and on WPTV.com

2. Ex-wife of Publix shooter 'disheartened' by Palm Beach County sheriff's comments:

Monica Wall said her ex-husband suffered from mental illness and had been hospitalized with mental illness and had attended various psychological counseling sessions.

However, Wall took issue with an impassioned statement made by Bradshaw last Friday, who claimed the shooter's family never contacted law enforcement about the gunman's mental illness and troubling behavior on social media.

However, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says they only received two calls from Wall and her ex-husband. The first was on May 27, 2019, and the second was a month later on June 21, 2019.

3. DeSantis encourages vaccination to fight Delta variant

Gov. Ron DeSantis encouraged vaccination to help fight the Delta variant, a more transmissible version of COVID-19 growing in the U.S.

"The best thing you can do if you haven't gotten a vaccine, particularly if you're somebody who's older, particularly if you have any health problems, is to get a shot," DeSantis said.

DeSantis said available shots are effective against the Delta variant, according to recent research. It's about 40 to 60% more transmissible than current strains.

4. Fireworks will be back just in time for Independence Day:

As COVID-19 restrictions lift across the country and larger gatherings are allowed, the White House, municipalities, and theme parks are making July Fourth celebration plans.

On July 1, Walt Disney World Resort in Florida will begin its nightly fireworks performances.

West Palm Beach officials announced Tuesday the city's "4th on Flagler" celebration will return in-person this year.

5. Biden and Putin to meet as both agree U.S.-Russian relations are at an all-time low:

President Joe Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin are set to meet for their highly anticipated summit in Geneva this morning.

Biden has repeatedly called out Putin for malicious cyberattacks by Russian-based hackers on U.S. interests, for disregard of democracy in the jailing of Russia’s top opposition leader and for interfering in American elections.

Their talks on Wednesday are expected to last four to five hours. In advance, both sides set out to lower expectations.

On This Day In History

On June 16, 1884, the first roller coaster in America opens at Coney Island. Known as a switchback railway, it was the brainchild of LaMarcus Thompson, traveled approximately six miles per hour and cost a nickel to ride. The new entertainment was an instant success and by the turn of the century there were hundreds of roller coasters around the country.

