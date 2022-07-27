5 Things To Know on Wednesday, July 27, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Insurance rating agency postpones announcement of downgrades

The list of property insurers in Florida that had been flagged by a national ratings company is still being kept a secret — for now.

The rating agency Demotech, which is based in Ohio, pulled back on announcing the approximately 20 companies in danger of a rating downgrade.

Demotech said are holding off on making the list public to allow for more time to review the finances of the companies.

Home insurance uncertainty grows in Florida

2. Former Delray Beach employee fired for exposing water quality issues, lawsuit claims

A former city of Delray Beach wastewater inspector claims in a new lawsuit she was fired for exposing water quality issues.

The 29-page lawsuit claims the city of Delray Beach retaliated against Christine Ferrigan and violated her Constitutional right to free speech and the state’s Whistleblower Act.

It alleges the defendants harassed and fired Ferrigan for "exposing that partially treated sewer water was flowing into the city’s drinking water causing some people and pets to become ill."

Former Delray Beach employee fired for exposing water quality issues, lawsuit claims

3. White House estimates nearly $7 billion needed to battle monkeypox

The Biden administration privately gave Congress an estimate this month on how much it would take to combat the monkeypox outbreak in the U.S., to match "the scope and urgency of the current situation."

As the Washington Post reported, that estimate was reportedly set at nearly $7 billion.

While not a formal request for Congressional aid, it was presented by White House aides at the request of Democratic leaders on a Senate health committee. A Democratic aide confirmed details in the memo.

US officials promise states to get more monkeypox vaccine soon

4. Mega Millions jackpot surges to $1.02 billion

The Mega Millions jackpot has skyrocketed to $1.02 billion after no ticket matched all six winning numbers in Tuesday night's drawing, the lottery said.

Tuesday night's winning numbers were 7, 29, 60, 63, 66 and the Mega Ball 15. The next drawing will be Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

The Mega Millions top prize has grown so large because no one has matched the game’s six numbers since April 15.

Mega Millions jackpot winning numbers announced

5. Report: Top Pence aide testifies to 1/6 grand jury

The former chief of staff to former Vice President Mike Pence has testified before a federal grand jury investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol, a person familiar with the matter said Monday.

Marc Short, a close aide to Pence, was at the Capitol on the day of the siege and was with the vice president as he fled his post presiding over the Senate and hid from rioters who had stormed the building and called for his hanging.

In video testimony played at a separate House committee investigation, Short recalled that Pence had communicated to Trump "many times" that he did not agree with efforts to get him to overturn the election results, including by rejecting electors or by simply declaring Trump the winner.

Report: Top Pence aide testifies to 1/6 grand jury

On July 27, 1996, the XXVI Summer Olympiad is disrupted by the explosion of a nail-laden pipe bomb in Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta. The bombing, which occurred during a free concert, killed a mother who had brought her daughter to hear the rock music and injured more than 100 others, including a Turkish cameraman who suffered a fatal heart attack after the blast.

