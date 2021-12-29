5 Things To Know on Wednesday, December 29, 2021

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Family of teen killed in dirt bike crash holds protest.

Friends and family of 13-year-old Stanley Davis stand in front of the Boynton Beach Police Department chanting a clear message.

"Me seeing my son laying there tore me to pieces. I don't know how I'm going to move forward," Stanley's father said.

WPTV

2. 'The Regional' set to reopen after 17 months in West Palm Beach.

Celebrity Chef Lindsay Autry's 'The Regional' has been dormant for 17 months in West Palm Beach. She shares why they waited to reopen the restaurant, being a new mom, labor and supply-chain shortages, and her new restaurant opening at PGA National.

'The Regional' set to reopen after 17 months in West Palm Beach

3. NFL announces John Madden has passed away at 85.

NFL coaching and broadcasting legend John Madden has died.

The National Football League announced that Madden died unexpectedly Tuesday morning.

"On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe, and their families," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a news release.

Ben Margot/AP FILE - Former Oakland Raiders head coach John Madden speaks about former quarterback Ken Stabler, pictured at rear, at a ceremony honoring Stabler during halftime of an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals in Oakland, Calif., on Sept. 13, 2015. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

4. Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid dies at 82.

On Tuesday, former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid died.

The Nevada Independent first reported his passing, and then it was confirmed by Newsweek and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

"Harry Reid was one of the most amazing individuals I've ever met. He never forgot where he came from and used those boxing instincts to fearlessly fight those who were hurting the poor and the middle class," Schumer said on Twitter. "He’s gone but will walk by the sides of many of us in the Senate every day."

J. Scott Applewhite/AP FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2013 file photo, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

5. 2 more COVID-19 sites coming to Palm Beach County.

Two more COVID-19 testing sites will soon open in Palm Beach County amidst the climbing demand.

Palm Beach County Commissioner Mack Bernard said the new sites will be located in Riviera Beach and Boynton Beach.

COVID surge fuels demand for testing

On This Day In History

On December 29, 1890, in one of the final chapters of America’s long Indian wars, the U.S. Cavalry kills 146 Sioux at Wounded Knee on the Pine Ridge reservation in South Dakota.

