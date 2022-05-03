5 Things To Know On Tuesday, May 3, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Draft opinion suggests Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade

A draft opinion circulated among Supreme Court justices suggests that earlier this year a majority of them had thrown support behind overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide.

That's according to a report published Monday night in Politico.

It's unclear if the draft represents the court’s final word on the matter.

Draft opinion suggests Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade, per report

2. 1 swimmer dies, 5 hospitalized after being rescued from rip currents

One person died and 5 others were transported to a local hospital after being rescued from rip currents along the coast of Palm Beach Monday afternoon.

Town of Palm Beach police said a total of 6 swimmers were in distress. One swimmer suffered a cardiac arrest and died at the scene.

Town of Palm Beach Fire Rescue Division Chief Sean Baker told WPTV lifeguards were off duty at the time of the incident.

1 swimmer dies, 5 others hospitalized after being rescued from rip currents along the coast of Palm Beach

3. Spirit Airlines rejects JetBlue buyout bid

Spirit Airlines' board still supports Frontier Airlines' $2.9 billion takeover bid for the airline, saying it determined JetBlue's competing $3.6 billion offer isn't a superior proposal.

In a letter sent to JetBlue, Spirit Chairman Mac Gardner said that JetBlue's bid had "an unacceptable level of closing risk" that shareholders would have to take on.

Spirit said its board continues to back the bid made by Frontier in February and views it as the best way to maximize value. The airline anticipates a deal with Frontier closing in the second half of the year.

Spirit Airlines rejects JetBlue buyout bid

4. Port of Palm Beach sues shipping companies

Customers claim a pair of shipping companies docked at the Port of Palm Beach have gone out of business, abandoning people's personal cargo and items.

The Port of Palm Beach said it's filed a lawsuit against Teeters Agency & Stevedoring, Inc. and Monarch Shipping Company to evict them from the port and collect more than $475,000 in damages.

Dozens of Teeter and Monarch customers showed up at the Port of Palm Beach Monday demanding answers. They said their cars and cargo have not been shipped to Haiti after paying hundreds to thousands of dollars for the service.

Port of Palm Beach sues shipping companies, claims they've abandoned customers' cargo and vehicles

5. Planet Fitness offering high school students free gym membership this summer

Planet Fitness is offering high schoolers between the ages of 14 to 19 to work out for free at any of its 2,200 Planet Fitness locations beginning May 16 until Aug. 31.

All participants who sign up are automatically entered into the Planet Fitness High School Summer Pass Sweepstakes, which will give one student in each state the chance to win a $500 scholarship.

One lucky winner will win the grand prize of a $5,000 scholarship at the end of the summer.

Planet Fitness Teen Summer Challenge Teen Summer Challenge

Today's Forecast

Morning showers, then rain moving west for this afternoon

Latest Weather Forecast: Tuesday 5 a.m.

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

First Alert Traffic

Mobile users click here.

On This Day In History

On May 3, 1954, the Supreme Court issues a momentous ruling that clarified the way that the American legal system handled charges of discrimination. In Hernandez v. Texas, the Supreme Court unanimously ruled that the Fourteenth Amendment applied to all racial and ethnic groups facing discrimination, effectively broadening civil rights laws to include Hispanics and all other non-whites.

Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. And you can always watch the latest news from WPTV anytime on your favorite streaming device. Just search for "WPTV."