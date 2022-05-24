5 Things To Know On Tuesday, May 24, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Broward County reports second presumptive monkeypox case

There are now two "presumptive" cases of monkeypox that are being investigated in Broward County, according to state health officials.

World health officials said this latest outbreak of monkeypox seems to be connected to risky sexual behavior at raves in Europe, but doctors point out that the spread of monkeypox can occur by any close contact with an infected person.

There is no specific monkeypox vaccine, but doctors say the smallpox vaccine — last given in 1972 — is effective against it.

Should South Florida residents be concerned about monkeypox?

2. Jury selection in Parkland school shooter's trial upended by T-shirt

Jury selection in the penalty trial of the Parkland school shooter hit a new stumbling block when a potential juror wore a T-shirt potentially prejudicial to his case.

The woman wore a burgundy and silver T-shirt on Monday saying "Teachers Strong" and two hashtags — #neveragain and #msdstrong” — referring to Cruz's 2018 murder of 17 people at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High.

Judge Elizabeth Scherer dismissed not only the woman, but nine other potential jurors who were in her group.

School shooter's jury selection upended by T-shirt

3. Florida law on social media deemed unconstitutional

A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously concluded that it was overreach for Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and the GOP-led Florida Legislature to tell the social media companies how to conduct their work.

The ruling upholds a similar decision by a Florida federal judge on the 2021 law.

“Put simply, with minor exceptions, the government can’t tell a private person or entity what to say or how to say it,” said Circuit Judge Kevin Newsom, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, in the opinion. “We hold that it is substantially likely that social media companies, even the biggest ones, are private actors whose rights the First Amendment protects.”

Florida law on social media deemed unconstitutional

4. Pfizer says 3 COVID-19 shots protect children under 5

Pfizer says three small doses of its COVID-19 vaccine protect children under the age of 5 and that it plans to give the data to U.S. regulators later this week.

Data from Pfizer showed that the three-dose vaccine was 80% effective against omicron infection among children between 6 months and 5 years of age.

The Food and Drug Administration has begun evaluating data from rival Moderna. That company hopes to offer two kid-sized shots by summer.

Pfizer says 3 COVID-19 shots protect children under 5

5. Biden launches Indo-Pacific trade deal, warns over inflation

President Joe Biden has launched a new trade deal with 12 Indo-Pacific nations aimed at strengthening their economies as he warns Americans worried about high inflation that it is “going to be a haul” before they feel relief.

The president says he does not believe an economic recession is inevitable in the U.S. Biden spoke at a news conference in Toyko after holding talks with Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

He acknowledged the U.S. economy has “problems” but said they were “less consequential than the rest of the world has.”

Biden launches Indo-Pacific trade deal, warns over inflation

Today's Forecast

Last day of Saharan dust and haze

First Alert Weather Forecast for Morning of Tuesday, May, 24, 2022

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

First Alert Traffic

Mobile users click here.

On This Day In History

A referee’s call in a soccer match between Peru and Argentina sparks a riot on May 24, 1964. More than 300 fans were killed and another 500 people were injured in the violent melee that followed at National Stadium in Lima, Peru.

Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. And you can always watch the latest news from WPTV anytime on your favorite streaming device. Just search for "WPTV."