5 Things To Know On Tuesday, March 16, 2021

1. Local rescue ends up in the dog house after Trump article:

A report on Big Dog Ranch Rescue has gone viral because of how closely its leader and a prominent board member is tied to fundraising events held at properties owned by former President Donald Trump.

The Huffington Post piece published this weekend says the ranch is linked to Lara Trump and funneling $1.9 million into Donald Trump's pocket by holding fundraisers at Mar-a-Lago and two Trump country clubs in Palm Beach County.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue President Lauree Simmons says the decision to hold events at Trump's properties wasn't political and claims the fallout from the publicity threatens her ability to rescue animals in danger. You can read the rescue's full response at the link above.

2. Boca Raton partially-vaccinated woman among first to birth baby with COVID antibodies:

Two pediatricians based in Boca Raton, Dr. Paul Gilbert and Dr. Chad Rudnick, have published a “pre-print” of the first case believed to be reported in the world of a baby born with antibodies to COVID-19.

Gilbert and Rudnick wrote up a case report, saying a pregnant woman received a single dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. They said three weeks later, she gave birth to a healthy baby girl, who they claim had antibodies against COVID.

The two doctors said because of what they know about antibody transmission to a fetus during pregnancy, this was expected.

3. Arrests made in assault on Capitol officer who died after Jan. 6 riot:

Two men are under arrest and charged with assault on the U.S. Capitol Police officer who died as a result of injuries he sustained during the riot on the Capitol building Jan. 6.

Julian Elie Khater of Pennsylvania and George Pierre Tanios of West Virginia were arrested over the weekend.

On a video recording from Jan. 6, Khater is seen discharging a canister of bear spray into the face of officer Brian Sicknick and two other officers.

4. Latest on Honda Classic: Two golfers withdraw due to coronavirus, how to win a car

Gary Woodland and Scott Piercy have withdrawn from the Palm Beach Gardens tournament after testing positive for coronavirus, the PGA Tour announced in a statement Monday.

In other Honda Classic news, people can make a donation of $20 or more by Wednesday night and if you guess how many birdies there will be at this year's tournament, the winner gets a new 2021 Honda.

The outdoor elements, a key factor, so turn to WPTV’s First Alert Weather before making your prediction.

5. What's the plan for the Olympics? What we know so far:

After an unprecedented year-long delay, the Tokyo Olympics are on course to take place this summer in Tokyo.

The games are scheduled to begin officially July 23 with the opening ceremony and end Aug. 8 with the closing ceremony. You can watch it live on WPTV.

Organizers are expected to announce in the next week if fans from abroad will be able to attend. Japan has attributed about 8,600 deaths to the coronavirus, far fewer than most countries its size.

Today's Forecast

Warming trend through Thursday:

Latest Weather Forecast: Tuesday 5 a.m.

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

On This Day In History

The first man to give hope to dreams of space travel is American Robert H. Goddard, who successfully launches the world’s first liquid-fueled rocket on March 16, 1926. The rocket traveled for 2.5 seconds at a speed of about 60 mph, reaching an altitude of 41 feet and landing 184 feet away.

