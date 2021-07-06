5 Things To Know On Tuesday, July 6, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Severe weather possible locally as Elsa moves up Florida's west coast:

The center of Tropical Storm Elsa is starting to move over the Florida Straits and some rainbands already brushing into western Palm Beach County with some lighter showers moving into Okeechobee County.

We can expect more rainbands to move in throughout the day today as Elsa moves north with things picking up this afternoon through the overnight hours.

Any of these bands that come in could produce a strong winds or a tornado. Most of the area is under a 2/5 threat for severe weather today.

Latest Weather Forecast: Tuesday 5 a.m.

2. Latest on the Surfside condo collapse:

Officials said Monday afternoon that one more body was pulled from the deadly Surfside condo collapse, bringing the confirmed death toll to 28.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava made the announcement during a Monday afternoon news conference after demolition crews brought down the remaining portions of the structure overnight.

The decision to demolish the remnants of the building came after concerns mounted that the damaged structure was at risk of falling, endangering the crews below and preventing them from operating in some areas.

New optimism after remaining Surfside condo demolished

3. Will Elsa effect search efforts in Surfside?

Rescuers searched through fresh rubble Monday after the last of the collapsed Florida condo building was demolished, but they faced a new challenge from thunderstorms that hit the area as Tropical Storm Elsa approached the state.

The latest forecasts showed the storm moving westward, mostly sparing South Florida, but the area near the collapsed building experienced thunderstorms, and the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Miami Beach, which is just south of Surfside.

"Now that we don't have an issue with the building, the only time that we're stopping is lightning," Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah said.

The latest on the Surfside condo collapse

4. Almost 100 dead in Oregon as heatwave continues

Portland hit a record high temperature of 116 degrees on Monday, smashing its previous record of 107.

At least 95 deaths have been reported in Oregon as result of the heat wave, and Brown said that "our communities of color, our low-income families are disproportionately impacted."

Heat-related deaths have also been reported in Washington state and Canada. At the same time, emergency responders in British Columbia are battling more than 180 wildfires, most of which were likely caused by lightning strikes.

Almost 100 Dead in Oregon as Heatwave Continues

5. Fireworks are back at Disney World with a couple of changes:

When the iconic Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom fireworks show started in July for the first time in over a year because of pandemic restrictions, a phrase was missing from the beginning.

Disney has removed “ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls” from the greeting to kick off the “Happily Ever After” fireworks show. Instead, the announcer addresses the crowd, “good evening, dreamers of all ages.”

In April, Disney announced they were adding a fifth key component to their brand: inclusion. Disney has announced other changes to rides in their Florida and California parks that aim to be more welcoming to all guests including Splash Mountain.

John Raoux/AP After a shutdown because of the coronavirus, fireworks fill the sky for the first time in 15 months at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

First Alert Traffic

Mobile users click here.

On This Day In History

On July 06, 1942, 13-year-old Jewish diarist Anne Frank and her family are forced to take refuge in a secret sealed-off area of an Amsterdam warehouse. The day before, Anne’s older sister, Margot, had received a call-up notice to be deported to a Nazi “work camp.”

Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. And you can always watch the latest news from WPTV anytime on your favorite streaming device. Just search for "WPTV."