5 Things To Know On Tuesday, July 20, 2021

1. Stuart man bitten by alligator after bicycle falls into water

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said the victim fell off his bicycle at Halpatiokee Regional Park, located in the 8300 block of Southwest Lost River Road in Stuart, and into the water, where he was attacked by the gator. Deputies said the man was seriously injured in the attack.

A trapper who came to the scene and captured the reptile said the female gator was 8 feet long and will be relocated.

Trapper John Davidson said gators are extra aggressive this time of year. The big gator was the third he had picked up on Monday alone.

2. DeSantis says spike is seasonal, doctors want state to improve data collection

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations again rise in the Sunshine State, Gov. Ron DeSantis called the upswing little more than a seasonal flux.

In St. Lucie County, when Dr. Moti Ramgopal said 95% of all new COVID-19 cases strike those opting against vaccination, he wonders how many believed bad information.

The state website tracking the number of available Intensive Care Unit beds in each county is no longer online. Ramgopal said people need to know that St. Lucie County ICU’s are seeing a surge from the unvaccinated.

3. Richest human being in the universe leaving Earth today

Jeff Bezos is about to soar on his space travel company's first flight with people on board.

Today, 52 years to the day of the Apollo 11 moon landing, Blue Origin will launch its first crewed flight of the New Shepard.

The live stream is expected to begin at 7:30am ET, with liftoff at 9am, and landing back on Earth 11 minutes later. You can watch a live stream on our Facebook and on WPTV.

4. Anti-Asian tirade toward Delray Beach business owner caught on camera

A disturbing racist rant directed at local restaurant owner Louis Grayson was caught on camera last week outside of the Ramen Lab Eatery.

Grayson, who is of Asian descent, posted on social media that he and his fellow employees were closing for the night when three men walked up to the business and attempted to sit down in Ramen Lab's chairs to eat a pizza.

"Take your f***ing China flu and shove it up your a**," one of the men was caught on camera saying. "I hope you f***ing die of corona."

5. McCarthy proposes 5 Republicans to sit on Jan. 6 panel

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy has picked five Republicans to sit on the new select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

McCarthy selected Indiana Rep. Jim Banks to be the top Republican and he will be joined by Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, Illinois Rep. Rodney Davis, North Dakota Rep. Kelly Armstrong, and Texas Rep. Troy Nehls.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi must still approve the names according to how the select committee was established.

John Minchillo/AP FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, in Washington. Federal prosecutors say a retired Air Force officer who was part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol was arrested Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Texas. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Today's Forecast

Feeling like the triple digits with the humidity:

First Alert Traffic

On This Day In History

At 10:56 p.m. EDT, American astronaut Neil Armstrong , 240,000 miles from Earth, speaks these words to more than a billion people listening at home: “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.” Stepping off the lunar landing module Eagle, Armstrong became the first human to walk on the surface of the moon.

