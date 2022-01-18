5 Things To Know On Tuesday, January 18, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Look out for iguanas and manatees! It's cold outside:

This morning, the coldest air of the season is here with morning temperatures starting off in the low-mid 40s. This afternoon, highs in the mid-upper 60s with abundant sunshine.

It'll be so cold wildlife will be effected! That's right, frozen iguanas. The reptiles can become cold-stunned in these temperatures and fall out of trees.

Manatees depend on water generally warmer than 68 degrees Fahrenheit to survive the winter, so when temperatures tumble they travel to Florida springs, power plant discharges and other warm-water sites.

Cool temperatures bring manatees to warmer water

2. Speaking of Florida animals, rabbit owners beware:

State agriculture officials released an updated statement earlier this month warning pet owners about rabbit hemorrhagic disease, type 2 (RHDV2).

Two cases of the virus have been identified in Florida since 2020 — a domestic rabbit in Lake County in December 2020 and the second in a domestic rabbit in St. Johns County in October 2021.

Rabbit owners are urged to take "prudent biosecurity measures," including not purchasing hay or other commodities originating in rabbit hemorrhagic disease-affected states.

Cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease detected in Florida

3. Senate to take up House-passed voting rights legislation today:

Senators are returning to Washington under intense pressure to pass voting legislation in the face of stark criticism from civil rights leaders.

The Senate is set to launch debate Tuesday after civil rights leaders implored them to change the rules and break a Republican-led filibuster that has stalled the voting bill.

The passage of a voting rights bill remains stymied by Republican opposition and Democratic Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, who stand opposed to changing the Senate's rules to pass the law without GOP support.

Senate to take up House-passed voting rights legislation Tuesday

4. Brother of former Miami mayor, LGBTQ+ activist found dead in landfill:

Jorge Diaz-Johnston was last seen January 3. Tallahassee police reported him missing five days later and that same day, workers found his body at the Springhill Landfill in Campbellton.

In 2014, he and his husband-to-be, Don Price Johnston, joined five other couples in a landmark lawsuit against Miami-Dade County to legalize same-sex marriages. They won the case, and Miami-Dade became the first county in Florida to do so.

Authorities are investigating the case as a homicide, but have not said how or where he was killed.

Brother of former Miami mayor, LGBTQ+ activist found dead in landfill

5. New COVID-19 testing sites open, alleviate lines at other sites:

As omicron continues to spread, three new testing sites have opened in our area.

The testing sites are located in the parking lots of the Mandel JCC in Palm Beach Gardens, at the Jewish Community Synagogue in North Palm Beach and the new Chabad of Jupiter.

These three organizations will be providing the testing indefinitely, six, days a week, as long as there is a need.

New monoclonal antibody site to open near Boynton Beach

Today's Forecast

Coldest air of the season this morning:

Latest Weather Forecast: Tuesday 5 a.m.

First Alert Traffic

On This Day In History

On January 18, 1958, hockey player Willie O’Ree of the Boston Bruins takes to the ice for a game against the Montreal Canadiens, becoming the first Black player to play in the National Hockey League (NHL).

