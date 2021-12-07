5 Things To Know On Tuesday, December 7, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Woman testifies about grooming by Ghislaine Maxwell in Palm Beach

A British woman testified Monday that Ghislaine Maxwell pressured her into giving Jeffrey Epstein sexual massages when she was still a teenager, assuring her she would have “fun” with him.

The woman — testifying at Maxwell’s sex-abuse trial in New York City using the pseudonym “Kate” to protect her privacy — described one episode during the mid-1990s at Epstein’s Palm Beach, Florida estate where Maxwell left out a schoolgirl’s outfit with a pleated skirt for her to wear for the financier.

The witness was the second woman to take the witness stand against Maxwell in federal court in Manhattan. But unlike the first, she was at the age of consent at 17 in Great Britain and the United States during her sexual contact with Epstein, so the judge barred her from detailing specific sex acts.

2. Today marks 80th anniversary of attack on Pearl Harbor

It's been eight decades since the shocking attack on Pearl Harbor that propelled the U.S. into World War II and changed the course of history.

More than 2,400 service members and civilians were killed when the Japanese attacked U.S. forces at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, dubbed "a date which will live in infamy" by then-President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day will be observed at Hawaii's Pearl Harbor National Memorial with multiple events, including a ceremony for the 429 USS Oklahoma crew members killed during the attack.

3. Florida on track to see most child drownings in decade

This year, more children have died from drowning in Florida than at any point in the past decade.

According to the Department of Children and Families, more than 90 kids have drowned so far in 2021.

Statistics like this highlight the urgency childhood drowning prevention groups have to change the narrative and encourage more young children to get swimming lessons.

4. Biden and Putin to meet as Ukraine crisis looms

The Cold War ended 30 years ago this month, but one unresolved issue — how closely Ukraine can ally with the West — is creating some of the deepest U.S.-Russian tensions in years.

The dispute over Ukraine’s status and its growing alignment with U.S.-led NATO will be at the center of talks scheduled for Tuesday between President Vladimir Putin and President Joe Biden.

The Biden administration says an extensive Russian military buildup near Ukraine points to a potential invasion. Russia denies it has any intention of invading and blames Washington and Kyiv for the tensions.

5. Florida bill aims to repeal some protections for farmers from lawsuits

Under new provisions added to the Florida Right to Farm Act, farmers are better protected from lawsuits surrounding their burning activities, but there is a new bill that has been filed aiming to repeal some of those protections.

State Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, and Sen. Gary Farmer, D-Fort Lauderdale, have filed a bill to repeal part of SB 88, which allowed "particle emissions" to be on a list of protected farming activities under the Florida Right to Farm Act.

Some Glades area residents have reported concerns over health impacts from the burns. However, SB 88 received nearly unanimous support in the state legislature and bipartisan support.

