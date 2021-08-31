5 Things To Know On Tuesday, August 31, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Florida threatens to withhold Palm Beach County School Board member salaries:

Florida education leaders have sent an urgent warning letter to the School District of Palm Beach County, threatening to withhold the salaries of school board members if the district doesn't comply with state rules regarding face masks for students.

It was sent the same day Judge John Cooper of the 2nd Judicial Circuit Court of Florida ruled the Florida Department of Education cannot ban public school districts from enacting universal mask mandates, but they don't seem deterred.

The School District of Palm Beach County's general counsel are preparing the district's official response to the letter. Palm Beach County School Board Chairman Frank Barbieri added that, despite the threat to withhold school board member salaries, he doesn't think the board will concede and backtrack on its mask mandate.

2. How is DeSantis responding? He's vowing to win appeal:

Speaking in Jacksonville on Monday, DeSantis reiterated his firm stance that parents should have the final say over whether their children should be masked in school, guaranteeing a legal victory during the appeals process.

"It'll be appealed. We'll end up getting it back," DeSantis said. "I think we're gonna have really good grounds to appeal."

DeSantis argued the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant "remains a low risk for students" which directly defies guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics and CDC, which recommend "universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status."

3. America leaves Afghanistan after 20 years of war:

The U.S. says approximately 123,000 people, including about 6,000 Americans, were evacuated from the country in the final weeks of the war, which were met with chaos as the Taliban took control of the country.

Marine Corps General Kenneth McKenzie said in a virtual briefing Monday that while the military effort to get people out of Afghanistan is over, diplomatic efforts to evacuate people who want to leave will continue. The U.S. believes there are fewer than 200 Americans left in Afghanistan, many of whom are dual citizens.

President Joe Biden said he will address the country this afternoon to explain why the U.S. did not stay in Afghanistan past Aug. 31.

4. What's 22 sexual misconduct allegations made out of? Dolphins material apparently:

While coach Brian Flores wouldn't confirm or deny rumors, Miami-based sports agent Drew Rosenhaus said Sunday that he "wouldn't be surprised to see Deshaun Watson with the Miami Dolphins for the first game of the regular season."

In their lawsuits, the 22 women accuse Watson of exposing himself, touching them with his penis or kissing them against their will during massage appointments.

Watson and his lawyers have denied the accusations. Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin said "we don't know what happened for sure" and "some consensual encounters" occurred between Watson and accusing masseuses.

5. Ida downgrades, Kate forms, another tropical depression likely to form:

Ida is now a depression but will continue to be a rainmaker for parts of the south through the Tennessee Valley, Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic. A Flash Flood Watch remains in place for those areas.

Tropical Storm Kate is a poorly organized storm in the Central Atlantic and will likely dissipate in the next couple of days as it stays out to sea.

The low in the Eastern Atlantic has a high chance of becoming our next named storm which would be Larry. A Tropical Depression could form in the next day or so, but the spaghetti models take it out to sea.

On This Day In History

Shortly after midnight on August 31, 1997, Diana, Princess of Wales—affectionately known as "the People’s Princess"—dies in a car crash in Paris. She was 36.

