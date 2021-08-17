5 Things To Know On Tuesday, August 17, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Biden administration to recommend COVID-19 booster shots for most Americans

Two administration sources told the New York Times that Americans will be asked to get a booster shot eight months after they were fully vaccinated.

The first doses of the booster shot are expected to be administered in September and they would likely go to people in assisted living centers and health care workers first, the Times reports.

The Biden administration reportedly came to the decision after receiving data from Israel which showed the Pfizer vaccine was not as effective in protecting elderly people who were vaccinated at the beginning of the year.

2. West Palm Beach police officer passes away from COVID-19

West Palm Beach Police Officer Robert Williams has tragically passed away after experiencing complications from COVID-19, the department announced on Monday.

The announcement comes less than a week after a young Fort Lauderdale police officer died after experiencing complications from COVID-19.

Of the 264 police officers who died in the line of duty in 2020 across the United States, more than half died of COVID-19, according to new data compiled by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

3 Tropical Storms: Grace expected to strengthen as Fred weakens and Henri stays out to sea

While we briefly had three active tropical storms, Fred has weakened to a tropical depression as it moves over Alabama. It will move north-northeast where it will continue weaken throughout the next 24 hours.

Grace is once again a tropical storm and is expected to move south of Cuba through the work week then eventually emerge into the Gulf of Mexico where strengthening is possible before landfall in Central Mexico by the weekend.

Henri (ahn-REE) is also now a tropical storm and will loop around Bermuda through the work week, then push out to sea over the weekend.

4. Biden defends Afghanistan withdrawal, admits Taliban takeover happened quicker than expected

As the Taliban cements it's control over Afghanistan, President Biden said the mission was never supposed to be nation-building or creating a centralized democracy.

“I stand squarely behind my decision. After 20 years, I’ve learned the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw U.S. forces. That’s why we’re still there,” said Biden from the East Room of the White House.

The U.S. has deployed thousands of troops to the country to assist with evacuating U.S. and allied personnel, as well as Afghans who have helped America and those at special risk from the Taliban advance.

At Kabul’s international airport, thousands of Afghans were seen rushing onto the tarmac and some clung to an American military jet as it took off and plunged to their death. U.S. officials have confirmed that at least seven people died in that chaos.

5. Haiti quake death toll rises to 1,419, injured now at 6,000

Tropical Storm Grace dumped heavy rain on the area of Haiti where a 7.2-magnitude earthquake on Saturday killed at least 1,419 people and injured 6,000.

The earthquake, which struck Saturday about 80 miles west of the capital of Port-au-Prince, destroyed thousands of homes, offices, churches, and other structures.

To make matters worse, Haiti is also struggling with the coronavirus pandemic, recovery from other disasters, and the assassination last month of President Jovenal Moise.

On This Day In History

On August 17, 1969, one of the all-time grooviest events in music history–the Woodstock Music & Art Fair–draws to a close after three days of peace, love and rock ‘n’ roll in upstate New York.

