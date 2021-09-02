5 Things To Know On Thursday, September 2, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. 'Graphic' note threatening mass shooting found at Jensen Beach High School:

Snyder said a Jensen Beach High School teacher found the crumpled up note next to her desk last Friday, which contained a threat to shoot nine students on Sept. 8.

"It was addressed to himself. It's a memo to self, letter to self. Bring your gun to school on the date that we mentioned and shoot your intended targets," Snyder said. "It's pretty blunt. It's pretty graphic."

The person who wrote the note has not been identified. Seven of the nine students named in the letter have been identified, and their families have been notified.

2. Divided Supreme Court leaves Texas abortion law in place:

In an unsigned order just before midnight the court voted 5-4 to deny an emergency appeal from abortion providers and others that sought to block enforcement of the law that went into effect Wednesday.

The Texas law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually around six weeks and before most women know they’re pregnant.

Texas’ law allows private citizens to sue abortion providers and anyone involved in facilitating abortions. Among other situations, that would include anyone who drives a woman to a clinic to get an abortion. Under the law, anyone who successfully sues another person would be entitled to at least $10,000.

3. Lawsuit filed against Florida Department of Health over COVID-19 data:

The Florida Center for Government Accountability and State Representative Carlos Guillermo Smith from Orlando are suing the Florida Department of Health. They want the department to release daily COVID-19 data like once before.

Back in June, the state stopped, and now that the contagious delta variant is spreading, Representative Smith says that information is needed now more than ever.

The lawsuit is also asking for an immediate hearing at some point in the next week or ten days.

4. At least 8 deaths as Hurricane Ida’s remnants hit Northeast

Authorities say at least eight deaths were reported in New York City and New Jersey as relentless rain and a tornado from the remnants of Hurricane Ida sent the New York City area into a state of emergency.

Police in New York City reported seven deaths, including a 50-year-old man, a 48-year-old woman and a 2-year-old boy who were found unconscious and unresponsive inside a home. One death was reported in New Jersey.

WPTV is partnering with the American Red Cross for an all-day virtual telethon. Your donation will provide food the shelter for those that have been impacted by Hurricane Ida. Call 866-477-4483 now to speak with a live operator or text IDA to 90999.

5. Palm Beach County lets Florida Education Commissioner deadline pass:

A critical deadline has come and gone, and the School District of Palm Beach County is standing firm behind its universal mask mandate for students.

Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran had given the school district until 5 p.m. Wednesday to comply with an emergency order issued in early August that gives parents the final say over whether their children should be masked in school.

Superintendent Michael Burke sent a written response to Corcoran on Wednesday, saying the district has "not acted inconsistently" with the state's emergency rule, adding that "a face-covering policy was necessary in response to the dramatically and rapidly worsening state of the spread of COVID-19 as a result of the Delta variant."

On This Day In History

On September 2, 1945, aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay, Japan formally surrenders to the Allies, bringing an end to World War II.

