5 Things To Know On Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021

1. State to discuss penalties against school districts with mask mandates

The Florida Board of Education is meeting Thursday to discuss penalties against school districts, including Palm Beach County, for not complying with the governor's ban on mask mandates in schools.

2. Mike Burke to become permanent superintendent of Palm Beach County schools

School board members voted unanimously Wednesday to move forward with making Mike Burke the district's permanent superintendent.

3. Federal judge blocks restrictive abortion law in Texas

A federal judge has ordered Texas to suspend a new law that has banned most abortions in the state since September.

4. Surfer at Sebastian Inlet gets close encounter with sharks

A surfer near the Sebastian Inlet recently found himself among a few sharks that were looking for a quick meal.

Laura Evans

5. 'Citizen scientists' collecting water quality data at Indian River Lagoon

To help protect the Indian River Lagoon, hundreds of people are volunteering Thursday to help preserve the waterway.

Today's Forecast

Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s with partly sunny skies and scattered showers and storms mainly inland.

First Alert Traffic

There are no major traffic tie-ups to slow your morning commute.

On This Day In History

The war in Afghanistan began on Oct. 7, 2001, as the United States and its allies launched air attacks against military targets and Osama bin Laden's training camps in the wake of the 9/11 attacks.

