5 Things To Know On Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!
1. State to discuss penalties against school districts with mask mandates
The Florida Board of Education is meeting Thursday to discuss penalties against school districts, including Palm Beach County, for not complying with the governor's ban on mask mandates in schools.
2. Mike Burke to become permanent superintendent of Palm Beach County schools
School board members voted unanimously Wednesday to move forward with making Mike Burke the district's permanent superintendent.
3. Federal judge blocks restrictive abortion law in Texas
A federal judge has ordered Texas to suspend a new law that has banned most abortions in the state since September.
4. Surfer at Sebastian Inlet gets close encounter with sharks
A surfer near the Sebastian Inlet recently found himself among a few sharks that were looking for a quick meal.
5. 'Citizen scientists' collecting water quality data at Indian River Lagoon
To help protect the Indian River Lagoon, hundreds of people are volunteering Thursday to help preserve the waterway.
Today's Forecast
Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s with partly sunny skies and scattered showers and storms mainly inland.
Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.
First Alert Traffic
There are no major traffic tie-ups to slow your morning commute.
Mobile users click here.
On This Day In History
The war in Afghanistan began on Oct. 7, 2001, as the United States and its allies launched air attacks against military targets and Osama bin Laden's training camps in the wake of the 9/11 attacks.
Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. And you can always watch the latest news from WPTV anytime on your favorite streaming device. Just search for "WPTV."