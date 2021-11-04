5 Things To Know On Thursday, November 4, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Recount likely in Democratic primary for Florida's 20th Congressional District

The Democratic primary in a special election to determine who will fill the seat left vacant after the death of U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla., remained too close to call Wednesday.

A recount is likely between top vote-getters Dale Holness and Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick after Tuesday's special primary election.

As of Wednesday, Holness had 11,644 votes to Cherfilus-McCormick's 11,632 -- a difference of just 12 votes -- in unofficial results posted on the election websites of Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Florida's 20th Congressional District Democratic race too close to call

2. Palm Beach County schools announce COVID-19 vaccine sites for children

The School District of Palm Beach County in partnership with the Health Care District of Palm Beach County announced Wednesday the vaccination sites for the Pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

Parents or guardians who wish to have their children vaccinated must complete the Health Care District of Palm Beach County Screening and Consent Form. The form is available in English, Spanish and Haitian Creole.

The pediatric doses, which is one-third the strength of the vaccine formulated for individuals ages 12 and older, will also be offered by the Health Care District at the Lantana Primary Care Clinic located at 1250 Southwinds Drive, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m

School District of Palm Beach County announces Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccine sites for children 5 to 11

3. DeSantis announces plan for office of elections security

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a new package of "election integrity reforms" that will be debated by Florida lawmakers during next year's Legislative Session, which runs from Jan. 11 to March 11.

Under the plan, a separate office would be created at the state level, solely dedicated to investigating and prosecution election crimes in Florida.

The second reform would make ballot harvesting — which is when political workers collect absentee ballots from voters' homes and drop them off at polling locations — a third-degree felony. It's currently a misdemeanor crime.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announces plan in West Palm Beach to improve elections security

4. Canadian and Mexican borders reopening, but only for the vaccinated

Former President Donald Trump first instituted the rules for land borders to prevent the spread of COVID-19. President Joe Biden extended the policy when he took office.

Starting Nov. 8, the U.S. will implement changes at border crossings. Vaccinated foreign nationals will be allowed to enter the U.S. again for non-essential purposes.

Losing out on foot or car traffic has impacted the U.S. economy. The U.S. Travel Association reports the U.S. economy is losing $439 million a month with the border being restricted.

Border towns set to reap benefits after COVID restrictions come to an end

5. What's next for UF basketball star who collapsed

University of Florida basketball player who collapsed during a game last December is deciding whether to try and get medically cleared to play professionally or cash in a $5 million insurance policy.

Two people with knowledge of Keyontae Johnson's situation told The Associated Press that the senior forward's policy went into effect in July 2020, five months before he crashed face-first onto the court at Florida State.

Johnson hasn't practiced or played since, and according to one of the people, the Gators don't anticipate him being medically cleared to return this season.

Matt Stamey/AP Florida forward Keyontae Johnson takes a shot against Baylor during the first half of a game, Jan. 25, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla.

Today's Forecast

Storms possible ahead of our next cold front:

Latest Weather Forecast: Thursday 5 a.m.

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

First Alert Traffic

Mobile users click here.

On This Day In History

British archaeologist Howard Carter and his workmen discover a step leading to the tomb of King Tutankhamen in the Valley of the Kings in Egypt on November 4, 1922.

Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. And you can always watch the latest news from WPTV anytime on your favorite streaming device. Just search for "WPTV."