5 Things To Know On Thursday, March 4, 2021

1. CVS offering COVID-19 vaccine to all school employees despite state age limits

Teachers and school employees, regardless of age, can get a COVID-19 vaccine at participating CVS pharmacies in Florida.

The move circumvents state orders limiting coronavirus shots to Florida teachers over the age of 50.

Wednesday's announcement comes a day after President Joe Biden said he is urging states to prioritize vaccinating teachers and school staff.

2. COVID-19 lawsuit bill that would help shield Florida health providers advances

A measure making it harder to file a lawsuit against hospitals and nursing homes for COVID-19 negligence has cleared another committee hurdle in the Florida legislature.

Plaintiffs would have to provide overwhelming evidence to prove negligence. Providers would be shielded if they couldn't get what was needed to comply with COVID-19 standards.

Wednesday's party-line vote advanced the bill to its final committee before reaching the House floor.

3. What's going on with the stimulus checks?

President Joe Biden and Democrats agreed to tighten eligibility limits for stimulus checks Wednesday, bowing to party moderates as leaders prepared to move their $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill through the Senate.

The Senate could begin debating the bill Thursday, but Democrats faced mountains of GOP amendments and other delays that could take days to plow through.

The House will have to approve the Senate’s version before shipping it to Biden, which Democrats want to do before the last round of emergency jobless benefits run dry March 14.

4. House Democrats pass election reform and police reform bills last night

Democrats in the House approved the For the People Act late Wednesday, which would call for same-day voter registration, mail-in voting and limits on removing voters from the voter rolls.

The legislation would place a prohibition on campaign spending by foreign nationals and add additional disclaimers to political advertising for federal offices.

They also passed the George Floyd Justice in Police Act in a largely party-line vote. The bill would prohibit the use of chokeholds by officers, and modify qualified immunity for officers.

5. SpaceX Starship lands upright, then explodes in latest test

SpaceX's futuristic Starship has exploded after what looked to be a successful touchdown.

The full-scale prototype soared more than 6 miles Wednesday after lifting off from the southern tip of Texas. It descended horizontally and then flipped upright just in time to land.

The shiny bullet-shaped rocketship remained intact, prompting a SpaceX commentator to declare, “third time's a charm.” But soon afterward, the Starship exploded and was hurled into the air by the force.

Today's Forecast

Cooler temperatures and less humidity:

Latest Weather Forecast: Thursday 5 a.m.

On This Day In History

Just before breakfast on the morning of March 4, Private Albert Gitchell of the U.S. Army reports to the hospital at Fort Riley, Kansas, complaining of the cold-like symptoms of sore throat, fever and headache. Soon after, over 100 of his fellow soldiers had reported similar symptoms, marking what are believed to be the first cases in the historic influenza pandemic of 1918, later known as Spanish flu.

