5 things to know on Thursday, March 17, 2022

1. Federal Reserve approves first interest rate hike in more than three years

The Federal Reserve approved its first rate hike in more than three years, raising the key interest rate by a quarter of a point.

The move looks to curb inflation that is eating into so many budgets.

2. Incident report released on woman's deadly fall from Royal Park Bridge

An incident report the day a woman fell to her death from the Royal Park Bridge was released to Contact 5.

In it is a word-by-word description of events written by the 25-year-old bridge tender who was working the bridge that day.

3. Holocaust survivors express concern about war in Ukraine

A 2020 survey shows roughly 10% of adults under the age of 40 haven’t heard the world “Holocaust.” It’s part of a growing fight against time for Holocaust survivors as they share their stories about World War II, especially as the crisis in Ukraine intensifies.

4. Booming tourism in Palm Beach County impacting local residents

The housing market isn't the only thing pricing people out of paradise.

Record tourism is coming with some major growing pains, causing residents to struggle to get restaurant reservations, tee times or even afford staycations at local hotels.

5. Boca Raton man wins $5 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

A 61-year-old Boca Raton man just claimed a big jackpot playing a Florida lottery scratch-off game.

Today's Forecast

This afternoon, highs in the low 80s, partly sunny and only a few storms possible. No severe storms are expected.

On This Day In History

On March 17, 461 A.D., Saint Patrick, Christian missionary, bishop and apostle of Ireland, dies at Saul, Downpatrick, Ireland.

