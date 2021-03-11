5 Things To Know On Thursday, March 11, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Here's what happens next with the stimulus:

The House of Representatives passed a massive $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package Wednesday, sending the bill to President Joe Biden's desk for final approval. Biden will sign the bill into law at the White House on Friday.

The bill will provide millions of Americans with direct funds — individuals earning less than $75,000 a year and couples earning less than $150,000 will be sent $1,400 checks from the U.S. Treasury. The White House those checks to go out by the end of the month.

It will also provide an additional $300 weekly benefits to those on unemployment, expand child tax credits and provide state and local governments with much-needed federal dollars.

$1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package has passed

2. President Biden first prime-time address of his presidency is tonight:

Marking a year of loss and disruption, President Joe Biden will use his first prime-time address since taking office to steer the nation toward a hungered-for sentiment — hope — in the “next phase” of the fight against the pandemic that has killed more than 529,000 Americans. He will begin speaking at 8 p.m.

Previewing his remarks, Biden said he would “talk about what we’ve been through as a nation this past year, but more importantly, I’m going to talk about what comes next.”

Biden’s challenge Thursday night will be to honor the sacrifices made by Americans over the last year while encouraging them to remain vigilant despite “virus fatigue” and growing impatience to resume normal activities given the tantalizing promise of vaccines. Speaking on the one-year anniversary of the World Health Organization’s declaration of a pandemic, he’ll mourn the dead, but also project optimism about the future.

3. Florida lawmakers beef up elections bill to eliminate ballot drop boxes

Wednesday morning, a Senate panel advanced a beefed-up version of SB 90 along party lines, sending it to its final committee before reaching the full chamber.

The bill not only requires voters to request mail ballots every election cycle, instead of every other, it also limits mail ballot pick-up and drop-off to immediate family members and eliminates ballot drop boxes. About 1.5 million Floridians used them last year.

Florida election supervisors have joined those frustrated with the bill. They took particular aim at the drop-box provision, calling it unneeded.

Florida bill would eliminates ballot drop boxes

4. DeSantis cancels coronavirus fines after 'unprecedented local government restrictions'

The governor's order, signed Wednesday, states that any fines on people and businesses imposed by local governments in Florida since March 2020 because of "unprecedented local government restrictions" are remitted.

DeSantis' order does not apply to any COVID-19-related orders or enforcement taken by the state.

It also does not cancel fines imposed on assisted living facilities, hospitals or health care providers.

File

5. Report: Cuomo groped female aide in governor's residence

A report published by the Times Union of Albany on Wednesday says an aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he groped her in the governor's mansion. It's the most serious allegation against the embattled governor to date.

The three-term governor faces harassment allegations from five other women. The female aide was not identified by the newspaper, which based its reporting on an unidentified source with direct knowledge of the women's accusation.

Through a spokesperson, the governor again on Wednesday denied ever touching a woman inappropriately.

Seth Wenig/AP FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2021 photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, right, pauses to listen to a reporter's question during a news conference at a COVID-19 vaccination site in the Brooklyn borough of New York. New York's attorney general said she's moving forward with an investigation into sexual harassment allegations against the governor after receiving a letter from his office Monday authorizing her to take charge of the probe. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool, file)

Today's Forecast

Breezy winds and low rain chances:

Latest Weather Forecast: Thursday 5 a.m.

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

On This Day In History

On March 11 1861, delegates from South Carolina, Mississippi, Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, and Texas adopt the Permanent Constitution of the Confederate States of America.

The constitution resembled the Constitution of the United States, even repeating much of its language, but also contained substantial differences from the U.S. Constitution in its protection of slavery



