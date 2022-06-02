5 Things To Know on Thursday, June 2, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Tropical development likely as system moves toward South Florida

Tropical Wave Invest 91-L now has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm over the next five days.

There is a 80% chance of development in the next two days and 80% within the next five days.

The worst of the weather in South Florida will be late Friday into Saturday.

First Alert Weather Forecast for Morning of Thursday, June 2, 2022

2. Lawsuit challenging Florida's 15-week abortion ban

Reproductive health providers sued Florida on Wednesday over a new law banning abortions after 15 weeks.

The filing in state court in Tallahassee from Planned Parenthood and other health centers alleges that the law violates a provision in the state constitution guaranteeing a person's right to privacy, "including the right to abortion."

Florida's law, which is set to takes effect July 1, contains exceptions if the abortion is necessary to save a mother's life, prevent serious injury or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality. It does not allow for exemptions in cases where pregnancies were caused by rape, incest or human trafficking. Under current law, Florida allows abortions up to 24 weeks.

Lawsuit challenging Florida's 15-week abortion ban

3. UK celebrates Queen Elizabeth's 70-year reign

The nation will celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne starting today with four days of pomp and pageantry in central London.

As a 9-year-old girl, Princess Elizabeth appeared with her family on Buckingham Palace’s balcony to mark her grandfather George V’s Silver Jubilee. Elizabeth, now 96, is expected to take to the same balcony today to smile and wave at millions celebrating her Platinum Jubilee.

The queen said only working royals will be included for the photo moment. Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, and Prince William and his family will be on the balcony next to the queen. Harry, Meghan and their children are still coming to the U.K. for the festivities.

UK celebrates Queen Elizabeth's 70-year reign

4. Johnny Depp wins libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard

A jury has ruled in favor of Johnny Depp in his libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, vindicating his stance that Heard fabricated claims that she was abused by him before and during their brief marriage.

The jury awarded Depp $15 million in damages, and Heard was awarded $2 million in her countersuit.

Jurors also found in favor of Heard, who said she was defamed by Depp’s lawyer when he called her abuse allegations a hoax.

IMAGE OR VIDEO HERE.

5. US Transportation Dept. lifts restrictions on Cuba flights

The U.S. Transportation Department is making it easier for Americans to travel to Cuba, lifting flight restrictions that were established during the Trump administration.

The restrictions had prevented U.S. airline flights and chartered flights from going to Cuban cities other than Havana.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent a letter to the Transportation Department on Tuesday asking it to revoke the restrictions, and the agency followed through Wednesday. Blinken said opening up flights to Cuba was "in support of the Cuban people and in the foreign policy interests of the United States."

Ramon Espinosa/AP FILE - Airport workers receive JetBlue flight 387, the first commercial flight between the U.S. and Cuba in more than a half century, holding a United States, and a Cuban national flag, on the airport tarmac Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016 in Santa Clara, Cuba. The U.S. Transportation Department on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 lifted restrictions on flights to Cuba that were established during the Trump administration. The restrictions had prevented U.S. airline flights and chartered flights from going to Cuban cities other than Havana. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa, File)

Today's Forecast

Increasing rain chances ahead of tropical disturbance

First Alert Weather Forecast for Morning of Thursday, June 2, 2022

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

First Alert Traffic

Mobile users click here.

On This Day In History

On June 2, 1953, Queen Elizabeth II is formally crowned monarch of the United Kingdom in a lavish ceremony steeped in traditions that date back a millennium. A thousand dignitaries and guests attended the coronation at London’s Westminster Abbey, and hundreds of millions listened on radio and for the first time watched the proceedings on live television. After the ceremony, millions of rain-drenched spectators cheered the 27-year-old queen and her husband, the 31-year-old duke of Edinburgh, as they passed along a five-mile procession route in a gilded horse-drawn carriage.

Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. And you can always watch the latest news from WPTV anytime on your favorite streaming device. Just search for "WPTV."