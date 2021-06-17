5 Things To Know On Thursday, June 17, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. DeSantis sending Florida law enforcement to southern border

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey sent a letter last week to governors of the 48 other states requesting assistance in battling illegal immigration at the border with Mexico and Florida's governor has responded.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said the Florida Highway Patrol, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and nine other sheriff's agencies in the state have already committed to sending aid.

The announcement came two days after Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody office filed a brief urging a federal appeals court to block Biden administration immigration-enforcement decisions.

2. DeSantis grants full pardons to offenders of local COVID-19 rules

DeSantis and his GOP colleagues on the Florida Clemency Board approved pardons for nonviolent offenders of mask orders, social distancing and more.

Board members also waived COVID-19 fines and fees imposed on violators since their previous meeting in March.

Agriculture Commissioner and gubernatorial challenger Nikki Fried said DeSantis was snatching away local control from cities and counties.

3. Juneteenth holiday on its way to becoming nationally recognized

After passing the Senate and House, Juneteenth is on its way to becoming the 12th national holiday.

June 19 will formally be recognized as a day that commemorates the end of slavery and the emancipation of African Americans in the U.S.

Once signed by President Biden, Juneteenth becomes the first new federal holiday since 1983 and Martin Luther King Junior Day.

4. What happened during President Biden's summit with Putin:

In separate press conferences Wednesday, Biden and Putin classified the talks as constructive and cordial.

Both agreed to return foreign ambassadors to their posts on Wednesday. Russia’s ambassador to the U.S., Anatoly Antonov, and U.S. ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, were both expelled from their posts in the spring following U.S. sanctions on Russia in response to the SolarWinds cyberattacks.

Biden did tell reporters that he told Putin that the U.S. will respond in the event of future attacks, but Putin denied Russi'a involvement.

5. Want to sail away? You'll have to wait longer after cruise crew tests positive for COVID-19

Royal Caribbean has postponed a cruise that was scheduled to set sail from Florida in July after eight crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

Royal Caribbean CEO Michael Bayley says that the 1,400 crew members of the Odyssey received a vaccine dose on June 4 and were slated to reach full vaccination by June 18. However, before the crew could reach full vaccination, several members became infected with the virus.

Bayley did not say when Odyssey would set sail.

On This Day In History

On June 17, 1885, the dismantled Statue of Liberty, a gift of friendship from the people of France to the people of America, arrives in New York Harbor after being shipped across the Atlantic Ocean in 350 individual pieces packed in more than 200 cases.

