5 Things To Know on Thursday, July 28, 2022

1. Fort Pierce police searching for missing boy

Fort Pierce police are searching for a missing teen who was last seen Wednesday morning.

Aubrey Brown,13, was last seen in the Pine Creek Village Apartments located in the 1100 block of N 29th Street.

Anyone who knows about Aubrey Brown's whereabouts is asked to call Detective Alex Quiles at 772- 979-1462.

2. Florida establishes temporary reinsurance program

The Florida Office Of Insurance Regulation (OIR) announced Wednesday that it is establishing a temporary reinsurance arrangement with the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corps to financially back any company that’s rating is downgraded.

We asked OIR where this reinsurance funding is coming from and what would happen if there’s a big storm, but they have not yet responded.

In addition to some insurance companies being downgraded, others are changing policies to get around the new Florida regulations.

3. Sen. Manchin announces energy, tax and health deal

After weeks of resistance, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va) released a statement saying he has reached an agreement with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on expansive legislation that includes action on energy and climate issues, taxing those making higher incomes and health care costs.

If the bill is cleared by the Senate parliamentarian, Democrats in the Senate might be able to get the bill approved by next week.

It was not immediately clear why Sen. Manchin pulled such an about-face on his previous staunchly held position counter to much of his party.

4. St. Lucie County woman to represent USA in spearfishing world championship

A St. Lucie County firefighter is making a big name for herself in the spearfishing world.

In the last two years, Julie Higgs is now a two-time national champion in the sport, earning herself a spot on the USA team that will compete to be world champions in the growing sport next summer in Spain.

The team is looking for support raising money for all of the tournament and travel costs to get to the world competition in Spain next summer. To donate, click here.

5. Spirit, Frontier end merger bid, paving way for JetBlue deal

Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines agreed Wednesday to abandon their merger proposal, opening the way for JetBlue Airways to acquire Spirit.

Spirit, the largest budget carrier in the United States, said it was still in discussions with JetBlue "and expects to provide a further update in the near future."

The decision by Spirit and Frontier to terminate their deal was announced while Spirit shareholders were still voting on the proposal. It was apparent that despite the support of Spirit's board, shareholders were prepared to reject the Frontier deal.

Today's Forecast

Hot, mainly dry weather to the end of the workweek

First Alert Weather Forecast for Morning of Thursday, July 28, 2022

First Alert Traffic

On This Day In History

On July 28, 1868, following its ratification by the necessary three-quarters of U.S. states, the 14th Amendment, granting citizenship to all persons born or naturalized in the United States—including formerly enslaved people—is officially adopted into the U.S. Constitution.

