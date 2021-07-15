5 Things To Know On Thursday, July 15, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Rallies for Cuba continue with calls for invasion, internet access:

The calls to liberate Cuba continued with four straight nights of demonstrations in the streets of South Florida.

After a group planned to take a boat to Cuba with supplies and guns, the Coast Guard said they're is monitoring any activity aimed at increasing “unsafe and illegal” crossings between Florida and Cuba in response to rare street protests on the island.

Sen. Marco Rubio and Gov. Ron DeSantis have asked President Joe Biden to improve internet access in Cuba.

4 straight days of rallies for Cuba

2. Child tax credit payments go out today:

The Treasury Department will be sending out millions of checks beginning today in the first wave of the new, expanded child tax credit.

Around 39 million families, representing about 65 million kids, will be receiving payments, according to the IRS.

The enhanced tax credit was created in March as part of the American Rescue Plan. For 2021, the maximum credit is $3,600 for children below 6 years of age and $3,000 for those between 6 and 17.

Child tax credit payments go out today:

3. Norwegian v Florida: DeSantis cruise rules go back to court

Norwegian Cruise Line is challenging a new Florida law that prevents cruise companies from requiring passengers to show proof of vaccination against the novel coronavirus.

The company filed a lawsuit Tuesday in a Miami federal court that contends that the “vaccine passport” law jeopardizes the safe operation of cruise vessels by increasing the risk of contracting the virus and falling ill with COVID-19.

Norwegian intends to restart cruises from Florida ports on Aug. 15 with vaccinations required for all passengers. The company wants a judge to lift the ban by Aug. 6.

Norwegian sues Florida over law preventing cruises from requiring proof of vaccination

4. 911 recordings show panic, disbelief when Surfside condo fell

At least 97 people died in the Surfside collapse, and a handful of others are still missing.

911 call recordings show disbelief, panic and confusion as people tried to comprehend the disaster.

“I woke up because I was hearing some noise. I couldn’t understand what was happening. I looked outside and I saw the patio area sinking down. The pool area started sinking down,” one caller said. “There are many parts of the building that went down. The building just went into a sinkhole. There will be many, many people dead.”

911 recordings show panic, disbelief when Surfside condo fell

5. 17-year-old girl from West Palm Beach missing since June

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing for weeks.

Deputies say Seoeun Lee was last seen on June 26 in West Palm Beach

Lee is described as having black hair and brown eyes, but no specifics were given for weight or height.

17-year-old girl from West Palm Beach missing since June

Today's Forecast

Drier conditions for Thursday:

Latest Weather Forecast: Thursday 5 a.m.

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

First Alert Traffic

Mobile users click here.

On This Day In History

On July 15, 2006, the San Francisco-based podcasting company Odeo officially releases Twttr—later changed to Twitter—its short messaging service (SMS) for groups, to the public.

Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. And you can always watch the latest news from WPTV anytime on your favorite streaming device. Just search for "WPTV."