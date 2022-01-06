5 Things To Know On Thursday, January 6, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Today marks one year since the U.S. Capitol insurrection:

Today marks a day of reflection for many members of Congress who were trapped for hours exactly one year ago as the U.S. Capitol was under attack.

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Florida, said democracy won that day. She spoke with WPTV journalist Ryan Hughes as the tense and violent insurrection unfolded on Jan. 6, 2021.

The unprecedented assault on American democracy turned deadly. In the past year, hundreds have been arrested.

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel reflects on 'surreal' Capitol insurrection 1 year later

2. South Florida animal shelters benefit from Betty White Challenge:

On New Year’s Eve, comedic legend Betty White died at the age of 99. Memes and tributes have populated social media, but now a new trend has emerged that is helping animal rescue organizations.

White's passion for animals is now trending as the #BettyWhiteChallenge on social media. Which encourages people to donate to their local shelters for her 100th birthday.

Theresa Rowland of Lake Worth plans on donating to PB Purrs and Peggy Adams, "Everybody loved Betty White and because everyone knows she loved animals and I don't know anybody who doesn't love both."

South Florida animal shelters benefit from Betty White Challenge

3. What is flurona? Not a new variant:

Reports from Israel, Texas and California show people contracting both the flu and COVID-19 at the same time, now dubbed "flurona."

The term was conceived to indicate the presence of both ailments simultaneously and does not indicate a distinct disease.

Dr. Larry Bush, an infectious disease specialist in Wellington, said having both the flu and COVID at the same time is not necessarily more serious, especially among those vaccinated for both viruses.

Doctor explains what 'flurona' is and how to avoid it

4. What to sail away? It's not just the CDC saying no

Hundreds of passengers who embarked on an 11-day cruise from Miami were returned to port Wednesday after less than two days at sea because several dozen crew members got infected with COVID-19.

The pandemic also prompted a last-minute cancelation of another cruise that was scheduled to depart Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line said it was canceling sailings on eight of its ships in the U.S. and abroad to protect the health and safety of guests, crew members and communities.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning people not to go on cruises, regardless of their vaccination status, because of onboard outbreaks fueled by the omicron variant.

COVID-19 cases cut cruise short, cancel other sailings

5. Novak Djokovic denied entry to Australia, has visa canceled

Novak Djokovic has spent a day confined to a Melbourne hotel waiting for a court ruling and dealing with the prospect of deportation from Australia because of an issue related to his visa application.

The top-ranked Djokovic's chances of playing for a 10th Australian Open title has been in limbo since border officials canceled his visa because he failed to meet requirements for an exemption from Australia's COVID-19 vaccination rules.

Djokovic flew to Australia after receiving an exemption from the Victoria state government that was supposed to shield him from the vaccination rules in place for the Australian Open, but border authorities didn't accept his supporting evidence.

FRANK FRANKLIN II/AP Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns to Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Today's Forecast

Warm weather pattern through Monday

Latest Weather Forecast: Thursday 5 a.m.

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

First Alert Traffic

Mobile users click here.

On This Day In History

On the afternoon of January 6, 2021, a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters descend on the U.S. Capitol, attempting to interfere with the certification of electoral votes from the 2020 presidential election.

The rioters assaulted the Capitol police force and ransacked the complex, destroying property and sending members of Congress and their staff into hiding in officers and bunkers. A protester who was shot by police, died in the chaos, and more than 100 police were injured.

Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. And you can always watch the latest news from WPTV anytime on your favorite streaming device. Just search for "WPTV."