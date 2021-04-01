5 Things To Know On Thursday, April 1, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. All entrances to Fort Lauderdale airport closed for 'law enforcement investigation'

If you have a flight leaving from the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, you might experience an unusual delay this morning.

All of the entrance roadways to the airport are temporarily closed for a "law enforcement investigations," according to the airport.

The airport says travelers are advised to check with their airline for the latest flight status before coming to the airport.

2. Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old girl, 4-year-old boy from northern Florida

Jaxson Evans, 4, and Lucy Evans, 2, were last seen in Lake City. The children may be in the company of David Evans and Sydni Jones.

Jaxson is described as 3'4, 50 pounds, blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing an orange T-shirt. Lucy is described as 3-foot, 30 pounds, blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt.

They may be traveling in a silver Dodge Stratus with the license plate Florida tag IS08VN.

3. Biden lays out $2 trillion plan to improve nation's infrastructure

President Joe Biden said his American Jobs Plan would be the largest American jobs investment since World War II.

Biden’s plan includes $621 billion for roads, bridges and transportation infrastructure.

Specifically, Biden says the plan would modernize 20,000 miles of highways, roads and main streets. It would repair 10,000 bridges desperately in need of upgrades. And it would replace 100% of the nation’s lead pipes and service lines.

4. Detectives find cause of Tiger Woods crash, but won't reveal

The Los Angeles County sheriff says detectives have determined what caused Tiger Woods to crash his SUV last month in Southern California but would not release details, citing unspecified privacy concerns for the golf star.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva on Wednesday said detectives have determined what caused the collision but claimed investigators need permission from Woods — who previously named his yacht "Privacy" — to release information about the crash.

A police expert refuted Villanueva's privacy claims.

5. Teen model with down syndrome in Florida inspires special needs community

The smile, the incredibly kind eyes, and the enthusiasm — it’s what makes 18-year-old Ethan Holt a natural in front of the camera.

His modeling career was created from humble beginnings when his mom said the non-profit Help Us Gather was giving away free headshots.

Surf Style, a Clearwater business hired him for their ad campaign and now he’s known nationwide. He’s featured swimming in an AdventHealth commercial and in a new Walmart commercial.

On This Day In History

On April 1, 1700, English pranksters begin popularizing the annual tradition of April Fools’ Day by playing practical jokes on each other.

Although the day, also called All Fools’ Day, has been celebrated for several centuries by different cultures, its exact origins remain a mystery.

